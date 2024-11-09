Empowering India’s Next Million Generation through the CodeAtHome Program

New Delhi [India] November 9: India is recognized as a global technology powerhouse, driving innovation and growth in the IT sector. As we envision the future, it becomes evident that diversity in technology is not just a matter of fairness; it is critical for economic success. Teams that represent a variety of backgrounds create more inclusive and impactful products, shaping a tech landscape that caters to a global user base. This belief underpins the mission of E-mma's #CodeAtHome program.

Launched in 2021, #CodeAtHome by E-mma NGO is a global initiative aimed at promoting coding skills among children and teenagers, with a strong emphasis on diversity in tech. After successfully introducing coding to young minds in France, Europe, and India, we are now expanding our reach to empower the next million in India.

During its initial phase, #CodeAtHome engaged over 90,000 participants across India, with an impressive 45% of them being girls. Our free coding workshops, led by E-mma's dedicated IT coaches, ensured that children from all backgrounds had access to this critical learning opportunity. The success of this first edition reinforces our commitment to fostering inclusivity and breaking down barriers in the tech sector.

With the high patronage of H.E Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and the invaluable support of BNP Paribas India, Atal Innovation Mission, and IFCCI, the #CodeAtHome initiative is set to make an even greater impact.

The next phase of #CodeAtHome is poised to reach 1 million children and teenagers aged 8 to 18 over the next two years. This exciting expansion will officially launch on 12 November 2024, at 2:30 PM IST. The program will cover major cities including Chennai, Guwahati, Ajmer, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, Dehradun, Bangalore, Bhopal, Noida, Pune, and Panchkula.

Event Schedule: 12 November 2024, at 2:30 PM IST

Register here: https://www.e-mma.org/codeathome/

Opening Remarks: 2:30 PM IST – H.E Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India

Panel Discussion: 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM – “The Importance of Diversity in Tech,” featuring distinguished speakers.

Speakers:

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav – Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission

– Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission Payal Kanwar – General Director, IFCCI

– General Director, IFCCI Sanjay Singh – CEO & Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India

– CEO & Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India Manisha Khosla Sinha- Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Brand & Communications, BNP Paribas India

Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Brand & Communications, BNP Paribas India Dipty Chander – President of E-mma

Coding Workshop: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – “Learn to Code a Snake Game in JavaScript,” an engaging, hands-on session designed to spark an interest in programming among young participants.

The #CodeAtHome program provides free, online coding workshops guided by E-mma's IT Coaches, ensuring that children and teenagers across India can gain critical tech skills regardless of their background. By working with local schools and institutions, we aim to extend this program's reach and impact, particularly in underserved communities.

With a threefold focus encouraging more women in tech, promoting inclusivity, and bridging the digital divide #CodeAtHome addresses some of the industry's most pressing challenges. By empowering India's next generation of tech talent, we are not only preparing them for the future but also shaping the future of the global technology landscape.

About E-mma

Established in 2013, E-mma is a non-profit French organization, who promote gender diversity in the technological domain.

For donations or more information, do not hesitate to visit our websites: https://donate.e-mma.org or https://www.emma.org

