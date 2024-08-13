Empowering India’s Youth: Talent-GQ Academy’s Innovative Approach

New Delhi (India), August 13: Talent-GQ Academy of Professional Skills is dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges today’s youth face in their pursuit of meaningful employment. Established in 2024 and headquartered in Delhi, this live online edutech platform was founded by Naveen Singh, a veteran with 14 years of experience in sales, primarily in the edtech sector. Talent-GQ was born out of a profound desire to tackle the complexities fresh graduates encounter in the job market.

A Vision for a Brighter Future

Talent-GQ's journey began with a powerful vision: to empower individuals with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed in their careers. Guided by this vision, Talent-GQ has tirelessly worked to create a platform that equips learners with essential skills and fosters a supportive and nurturing environment for growth.

“At Talent-GQ, we believe in the potential of each and every one of you. Whether you are a fresh graduate taking your first steps into the workforce or a seasoned professional seeking new opportunities, our mission remains the same: to bridge the gap between education and employment and pave the way for a brighter future,” says Naveen Singh.

Innovative Training Programs for Today’s Job Market

Through innovative training programs led by industry experts and tailored to meet the demands of today’s job market, Talent-GQ is committed to unlocking the full potential of its learners and guiding them toward success. From Sales to Customer Support to Talent Acquisition, Talent-GQ offers comprehensive training that prepares learners for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

In a strategic move, Talent-GQ is collaborating with various colleges throughout India to make its certifications mandatory in the final year of BBA and MBA courses. This initiative ensures that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and ready to make a significant impact in their chosen fields.

A Unique Approach to Skill Development

What sets Talent-GQ apart from other edtech platforms is its unique approach to skill development. While many focus on providing IT certification training with promises of high salary packages, Talent-GQ addresses the reality that freshers often face: being overlooked in the job market. Tier 1 and 2 students may secure placements, but small-town freshers often have no options and are forced to settle for starting salaries as low as ₹8,000 per month. Additionally, government exam dropouts, particularly those over 28, struggle to find employment due to a lack of skills and opportunities.

Talent-GQ is here to change that narrative. With live online classes, industry-centric training, interactive sessions, role plays, projects, assignments, and a 1-year access to an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), Talent-GQ ensures learners gain practical, job-ready skills. This holistic approach empowers fresh graduates and government exam dropouts to secure their first job and build a promising career.

Spreading Awareness and Building Opportunities

This announcement aims to spread awareness about Talent-GQ‘s programs and their impact. Talent-GQ aims to reach fresh graduates and government exam dropouts, offering them a lifeline to meaningful employment and career growth.

Join Us in Shaping the Future

Talent-GQ Academy of Professional Skills is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and employment, empowering India's youth, and building a brighter future for all. Join us in this mission and unlock your full potential.

For more information about Talent-GQ and its programs, visit www.talent-gq.com

