Empowering Lives: NONSTOP Retail Launches First Flagship Store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 07: Revolutionizing standards in healthcare with respect to personal mobility and rehab products for combating ageing, injuries and disability, GREENPIONEER MOBILITY PRIVATE LIMITED has launched its first flagship store called ‘NONSTOP' at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. In addition to bringing cutting edge products from global leaders like WHILL from Japan, Vermeiren & Wheeleo from Belgium; My Cocoon, Michael Graves Design, iWalkFree, GoChirp – from USA, MEXPLE and AiroMEDIC are private label Brands designed in the USA and many more in the pipeline, NONSTOP offers expert consultations, personalized product recommendations, hands-on trials and excellent after-sales support marking its dedication to enhancing lives through innovative, high-quality and accessible solutions. The Mumbai outlet is India’s First Multi-brand Mobility Store offering an entire range of products that provide comfort, support and freedom to individuals with personal mobility and rehabilitation needs.

Renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who inaugurated this world class multi-brand retail showroom remarked, “I noticed technologically advanced wheelchairs, walkers, bathroom safety aids, orthopaedic cushions and wellness essentials that will be a boon for our seniors or those with temporary or permanent disability. All the equipments were very user friendly and could be operated with the touch of a button.”

Mobility aids help to improve the functional capacity of people affected by disability, injury, chronic conditions or age or while recovering from surgery. Mobility devices like walkers, wheelchairs, or similar power-driven devices take some of the weight through arms and distribute it over a wider surface area thereby reducing the stress placed on hips and knees. Better weight distribution not only makes walking more comfortable, but also offers joint protection. These mobility aids help individuals navigate their environments more easily, reduce pain, increase confidence, and overall increase their independence.

Mobility aids can provide significant benefits to individuals affected by a range of medical conditions, including arthritis, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, diabetic ulcers and wounds, fractures or broken bones, injuries, and walking impairments resulting from brain injury or stroke. Access to such hi-tech, smooth functioning devices also increases the employability of these individuals.



