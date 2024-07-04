Empowering Nepal's Payment Landscape: Payhuddle and NCHL Forge Path for Secure, Seamless Transactions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a groundbreaking collaboration, Payhuddle, a global leader in payment solutions, joins forces with Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL) to revolutionize Nepal's payment ecosystem. Together, they unveil a cutting-edge web-based centralized payment testing, pre-certification, and certification platform for NEPALPAY Card, Nepal's domestic card scheme.

This innovative platform empowers NCHL to efficiently monitor and certify acquiring and issuing participant members, ensuring compliance with stringent regulations. With a focus on seamless integration and streamlined processes, the NEPALPAY Card simplifies testing, debugging, and certification for partners, fostering greater transparency and reducing friction in deploying payment technologies.

Driven by a shared commitment to security and reliability, NCHL and Payhuddle usher in a new era of trust and confidence in every transaction. Through modern, new-generation solutions and a centralized dashboard, Nepal emerges as a trailblazer in accelerating digital payments, setting new benchmarks for the global payment landscape.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with NCHL, propelling Nepal towards a future of secure, seamless transactions," declares Goutham, Sales Director at Payhuddle Solutions.

Indranil Chakraborty, Head of Product & Consulting at Payhuddle Solutions, echoes the sentiment, affirming, "Our partnership with NCHL signifies our shared vision of advancing secure and trusted payment methods. Together, we are poised to redefine Nepal's payment landscape."

Dilliman Singh Shakya, CTO at NCHL, expresses enthusiasm, stating, "This unified payment testing platform heralds a new era of reliability and confidence in building Nepal's domestic card scheme. It underscores our commitment to developing secure payment technologies in Nepal."

As Nepal embraces this collaboration, Payhuddle and NCHL pave the way for a future where digital payments are not just convenient but also safe and dependable.

About Nepal Clearing House Ltd.

Nepal Clearing House Ltd. (NCHL) is a public limited company established on 23rd December 2008 under the leadership and guidance of Nepal Rastra Bank (The Central Bank of Nepal) with equity participation from Nepal Rastra Bank, commercial banks, development banks, and finance companies in Nepal. Its objective is to implement and operate multiple national payment and settlement systems in Nepal. NCHL recognizes banking & financial technology-oriented services as one of the key ingredients for the BFIs to improve their efficiency and productivity and also provide innovative financial solutions to their customers. NCHL intends to help them realize these by providing various technology-based payment-related services without investing heavily in infrastructures by the BFIs. NCHL is currently implementing a national card switch and NEPALPAY domestic card scheme under its National Payment Switch (NPS) infrastructure.

For more information, please visit https://nchl.com.np/

About PayHuddle

Payhuddle is a payments solutions organization that offers qualified test tools, simulators, live test analyzers, certification consulting, certification services, certification-ready kernels, test tool development, and product development for the entire payment ecosystem. Payhuddle works on the latest implementations like SRC, QR payments, mobile payment apps, and Open APIs. Payhuddle also offers Outsourced Product Development and Resource Augmentation services.

For more information, please visit www.payhuddle.com.

Media contact information:

Karthik Gowrishankar

karthik.g@payhuddle.com

