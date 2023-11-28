Empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Worldwide: ICSME 2023 Set to Shape the Future

PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 28: The International Conference on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (ICSME) 2023 is on the horizon, poised to be a transformative event that unites global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders under the resounding theme, "Empowering SMEs for Global Growth and Sustainability: Unlocking Credit, Technology, and Market Access." Set to unfold on December 9, 2023, at the prestigious Dubai International Academic City, this annual conference holds a dedicated missionto confront the pressing global challenges and opportunities that SMEs encounter.

Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

ICSME 2023 is not just another conference; it's a dynamic platform meticulously designed to arm SMEs, policymakers, and stakeholders with the vital knowledge and tools they need to foster global growth and sustainability. What sets this event apart is its direct alignment with multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). This year's overarching theme underscores the pivotal role that SMEs play in propelling global economic growth and sustainability.

A Diverse and Influential Gathering

Expect a remarkable lineup of participants at ICSME 2023, including:

* Members of the Royal Family of Dubai

* Investors hailing from Dubai, UAE, India and the UK

* Representatives from startups spanning 20 countries, forming a global hub of innovation

* Renowned Ministers from both the UAE and Indian Governments

* Distinguished CEOs, CFOs, and CTOs, a select group of global business leaders

* UN officials and other notable figures, adding diverse perspectives to the conversation

* Some of the renowned Speakers include Fairouz Daoud CEO, LalaVersa, AI Expert, Farquk Khailann CEO- Premium Africa Holdings, Lalitha Ramamoorthy CEO, HKg.Inc.USA, Silvana Mariel Munoz Founder / Director & CEO of Family Business , Pavani Kadiyala Chief Branding Officer, VoIP Office Telecommunication Pvt. Ltd , Dr Mustafa Saasa Chairman, Raj Group of Companies and many more

Proud Organizers and Partners

The driving force behind ICSME 2023 is a collaboration of prestigious entities:

* World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME): A global organization headquartered in Noida, India, WASME has been a front-runner in championing the cause and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide for over four decades. WASME holds consultative status with numerous UN agencies and international organizations.

Knowledge Partners:

* S.P. Jain Global Management School, Dubai: A distinguished knowledge partner, SP Jain Global Management School, Dubai, contributes valuable insights and expertise to ICSME 2023.

* World Leader Summit - A 97 plus countries network bringing global speakers and investors in the ecosystem together. World Leader Summit is an organization devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial life cycle. The world leader summit brings together the world leaders, entrepreneurs and world class business persons, doctors, scientists , sports personalities, celebrities, women leaders, professors, parliament members under one umbrella to network, grow, learn, ignite.

Business Scaleup & Accelerator Partner:

* Coinnovateventures: Serving as the Investment Raise Accelerator Partner, Coinnovateventures leads the charge in fostering innovation and investment opportunities within the SME ecosystem.

PR Partner:

* Heylin Spark: Heylin Spark undertakes the role of PR Partner, dedicated to ensuring that the ICSME 2023 narrative reaches audiences worldwide.

Country Partner:

* Africa: African countries proudly stand as the Country Partner for ICSME 2023, underscoring the global reach of this significant event.

