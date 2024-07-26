Empowering Women and Youth in India: Keo Green Energy's New Initiative

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: Keo Green Energy, in collaboration with Uttaranchal Club Trust, proudly announces its latest initiative aimed at empowering women and youth in both rural and urban areas across India. This ambitious project is designed to provide sustainable employment opportunities and foster self-reliance among women, promoting economic growth and social progress.

Recognizing the challenges of unemployment and the need for financial independence, Keo Green Energy's initiative will focus on:

* Creating Jobs: Offering over 1 lakh startups for women, including roles in e-rickshaw driving, food cart management, loader rickshaws, delivery services, and mobile e-shops.

* Comprehensive Training: Providing training programs on business management, utilization of government schemes, and MSME's securing loans through banks and financial institutions.

* Educational Support: Partnering with DUCA India and Uttaranchal Club Trust to offer free higher education to children in rural schools, preparing them for prestigious careers as doctors, engineers, IAS, and IPS officers.

Surendra Arya, Founder of Uttaranchal Club Trust, DUCA India, and, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Our mission is to empower women and youth, enabling them to become financially independent and socially empowered. Through this initiative, we aim to transform lives and create a brighter future for communities across India. The government's measures towards occupational growth, including the union budget 2024-25's focus on women-led development with over 3 lakh crores for schemes benefiting women and girls, further support our efforts."

Pawan Joshi, Director at Keo Green Energy and Founder of Rajhans Group, added, "Our mission with this scheme extends beyond immediate relief efforts. With the ambitious goal of creating employment opportunities for 100,000 people within three years, this mission reflects our commitment to not only providing aid but also fostering long-term economic stability and growth in the community. Our holistic approach to development encompasses education, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability."

Darpreet Singh, Director at Keo Green India and Founder of Bags4U, shared his enthusiasm for the project: "Our initiative is designed to break down barriers and open up new opportunities for women and youth. By providing access to education, mentorship, and financial support, we aim to empower them to take control of their futures and contribute meaningfully to society."

Vijay Poudyal, Director at Keo Green Energy and DUCA India, spoke on the broader impact of the initiative: "This program is more than just a training module; it's a movement towards inclusivity and equality. We believe that by investing in the potential of women and youth, we are investing in the future of our nation. Together, we can build a more equitable and prosperous India."

Keo Green Energy's initiative will roll out in phases, starting with pilot programs in select regions before expanding nationwide. The company will collaborate with local organizations, educational institutions, and community leaders to ensure the program's success and sustainability.

For more information about Keo Green Energy's new initiative and how you can get involved, please visit www.keogreenenergy.com.

About Keo Green Energy

Keo Green Energy is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions committed to fostering innovation and environmental stewardship. Through its various programs and initiatives, Keo Green Energy aims to make a positive impact on communities and the planet.

