Encore's India Operation boosts community health infrastructure in Gurugram

Encore's India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), recently donated an oxygen generation and refilling plant to the District Administration of Gurugram, in Haryana state, where both its India offices are located.

On December 9, the plant was inaugurated by Dr Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India saw citizens face many challenges, including shortages of hospital beds, necessary medicines, and perhaps most critically, oxygen. The team at MCM in India came together to extend its COVID-19 relief efforts to the local community, and the oxygen plant represented the most viable long-term solution. The new facility will be a critical oxygen supplier to the region for years to come, should the need arise during the ongoing pandemic or for any other medical exigency in the region. The plant was set up in partnership with non-profit organizations GiveIndia and Doctors For You and will be maintained by the District Administration of Gurugram.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Encore is committed to developing and empowering local communities, in a sustainable manner, through its global Encore For Community program. The oxygen generation and refilling plant, with a capacity of almost 110 jumbo cylinders per day, is housed at the Community Health Centre in Pataudi and will be able to meet oxygen requirements of the smaller towns, located close to Pataudi, in case of any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India, shared, "During the second wave, we went the distance for our employees and started a helpline which provided them with holistic support, like information on hospital beds, doctor consultations, and delivering medicines and oxygen cylinders to ailing employee families. We even opened our office to house a drive-in RT-PCR testing facility for the immediate community. Even so, we are a company that prides itself on its culture of care and we were keen to share the benefits of our Encore For Community program with our resilient local community. The oxygen generation and refilling plant allows us to do just that, by giving a much-needed boost to the significantly overburdened community healthcare infrastructure. I am grateful to the District Administration of Gurugram for giving us this opportunity and facilitating the entire process. My thoughts continue to be with everyone who's been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The culture of care is a way of life at Encore. So much so that the plant was co-funded by our employees from across the globe, who voluntarily stepped up to contribute toward the COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Other community support efforts by Encore's India operation include child education, environment conservation and restoration, disaster relief, and community development.

