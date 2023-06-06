Energy Beverages Celebrated World Environment Day With Tree Plantation Drive

The initiative by the makers of CLEAR premium water reflects their commitment towards the environment

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 06: Energy Beverages Private Limited, an innovative beverage company known for CLEAR premium water and its commitment to delivering superior quality and exceptional value to customers, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5 by undertaking a tree plantation drive.

The initiative is a continuation of the annual tradition wherein the company undertakes tree plantation drives at its headquarters in Ahmedabad as well as other locations pan-India. It had undertaken the plantation of 10,000 trees on World Environment Day last year as well. This year, the tree plantation activity was held at Moraiya village in Ahmedabad. Energy Beverages has taken the village pond under its care as a part of its commitment to conserving the environment.

Commenting on this occasion, Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of Clear Premium Water, said, “The challenge of climate change is intensifying by the day, and it needs collective efforts to mitigate its impact and protect the earth. As an environmentally conscious company, we have undertaken several initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to protecting the environment. We aim to recycle more plastic than we produce and make CLEAR a Zero Waste Brand. We are actively working to recycle plastic and waste through various initiatives.”

Energy Beverages aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. It has framed a comprehensive strategy that includes tree plantation drives, using recycled articles deploying electric vehicles for logistics, using renewable energy sources for manufacturing, and tapping renewable plant sources for packaging to reduce its carbon footprint. These initiatives will not only help in reducing plastic pollution but also support its plastic-negative initiative.

As the largest bottling factory in Central Gujarat, Energy Beverages adheres to the guidelines of the Bureau of Indian Standards and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

With state-of-the-art automated filling equipment and over a decade of experience in bottling purified drinking water, the company has a monthly output of 50,000 Lakh bottles per day. Its extensive range of product sizes, varying from 200 ml to 5 litres, caters to a wide customer base.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor