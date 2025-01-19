"Engaged in productive discussions, reviewing bilateral trade ties and progress of India-EU FTA": Piyush Goyal after meeting EU Commissioner

Brussels [Belgium], January 19 : Piyush Goyal, India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, had a productive meeting with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, in Brussels.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral trade relations, advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and progressing the Trade and Technology Council (TTC)

Goyal co-chaired a delegation-level meeting with the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Sefcovic.

In a post on X, Goyal added, "Engaged in productive discussions, reviewing bilateral trade ties and the progress of the India-EU FTA, and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Also deliberated on the global trade situation. Looking forward to working towards a fair, balanced, and equitable FTA, as well as, the 2nd meeting of the TTC."

Goyal emphasised the importance of working towards a fair, balanced, and equitable FTA, as well as preparing for the 2nd meeting of the TTC. The India-EU FTA aims to remove barriers and help EU firms export more, open up services and public procurement markets, and ensure protection of geographical indications.

Goyal began his visit to Brussels on Saturday with a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. The two leaders discussed bilateral issues, including trade relations and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Goyal is on a visit to Brussels for a High-Level Dialogue with Maros Sefcovic from January 18-20.

Earlier in a press release on Friday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said, "This visit underlines the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with the European Union (EU), one of our largest trading partners with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 180 billion in 2023-2024. At the same time, the EU is also a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment, with total FDI estimated at USD 117.34 billion."

On the sidelines, Goyal is also expected to meet Ngozi Okonzo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation; Bernard Quintin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belgium apart from holding interactions with representatives of Belgian industry and the Indian community.

