Engineering goods kick start FY26 with double-digit growth: EEPC India

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Indian engineering goods exports on Thursday recorded an 11.28% year-on-year growth in April, reaching USD 9.51 billion, attributed to a lower base effect and increased shipments of electric machinery, ships, motor vehicles, and copper products.

According to the release, the positive iron and steel exports growth after several months was also of the factors for double-digit growth in engineering goods exports in April.

It highlights that engineering goods exports to the US grew 17% on a year-on-year basis to USD 1.66 billion in April this year compared to USD 1.42 billion in the corresponding month last year. This came along with the rise of 37.3% in shipments to the UAE, 37.3% to USD 538.8 million (from US$392.5 million).

Other markets like the UK, Singapore, Brazil, and Australia also saw high double-digit growth.

"That our exporters have achieved growth despite multiple global challenges is indeed laudable. The support of the Government of India remains critical during such difficult times. The recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement is an important step towards strengthening our position in the UK market. We sincerely hope that in the coming days, we will continue on this growth path," said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India.

Regionally, North America remains the top export destination (21.1% share), followed by European Union (17.4%) and West Asia and North Africa (14.1%) follow. While, significant growth was noted in Oceania (36.4%), Sub-Saharan Africa (31.6%), and Latin America (27.2%) regions as well.

"According to the Quick Estimates of the Department of Commerce, Government of India, the share of engineering goods in India's total merchandise exports was recorded at 24.71% in April 2025 as against 24.21% in April 2024," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor