ENMAS EPC Secures INR 57 Crore In Landmark Maiden Funding Round, Led By Abakkus-Managed India Ahead Venture Fund and Noted Investor Amit Agarwal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19: Enmas EPC Power Projects Ltd (“Enmas EPC” or “the Company”), a specialist in boiler engineering and a leading EPC solutions provider to the power and process industries, has successfully closed its maiden funding round of ₹ 57 crores. The round was anchored by India Ahead Venture Fund, a Category I AIF managed by Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, one of India’s most respected institutional investment managers and Mr. Amit Agarwal (prominent equity investor).

The raise also saw participation from a formidable roster of investors, including Biyani Growth Ventures LLP (promoted by the Founders of Asian Market Securities), family members of JyotiVardhan Sonthalia, Vitamin M Securities (promoted by Madhu Sarada), SVK Realty & Investment (Family office of S Vinodkumar Diamonds Group), Anil Raika's Family Office, Gaurav Jain & Prateek Jain (Heads of Hem Securities), Ankush Kedia (former Principal of Avendus-owned Ocean Dial AMC) and multiple marquee HNIs.

The growth capital will be channelled towards expanding execution bandwidth across biomass, biogas and waste-to-energy verticals, while aggressively capitalising on high-value international opportunities backed by the surging demand for high-efficiency, large-scale energy infrastructure.

With over 15 years of proven delivery, Enmas EPC has built a diversified revenue base and strong client relationships by executing 700+ MW of power projects and 2,000+ MW in Boilers and Balance of Plant contracts across more than 14 countries. The Company has also expanded into renewable energy, particularly in Bio-CNG/Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and has executed landmark projects in the USA, Korea, and Thailand. The Company's global project execution expertise is backed by a leadership team with pedigrees from ABL Babcock, Tata Consulting Engineers, Alstom, and Areva.

Commenting on the fundraise, Mr. Alur Chakrapani, Managing Director of Enmas EPC, said “This capital infusion comes at the perfect time, as global demand for high-efficiency energy infrastructure has never been greater and Enmas EPC is ready to lead from the front. Backed by this strategic investment from our esteemed investors, we will accelerate our global expansion, deliver cutting-edge renewable and thermal projects with unmatched speed and precision, and set new benchmarks for engineering excellence in the energy transition.”

Enmas EPC's focus remains steadfast on delivering technically advanced, cost-competitive, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, enabling industries to meet rising energy demands with cleaner, more efficient systems. With this strategic capital infusion, the Company is now poised to accelerate its global expansion, redefine execution benchmarks in renewable and thermal power, and cement its position as the partner of choice for large-scale, high-efficiency energy projects worldwide.

