Enord Secures Landmark Multi-Crore Indian Army Order for Indigenous VR Drone Training Simulators

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: Enord Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering AI-on-Edge drone technology startup, has secured a landmark multi-crore contract from the School of Artillery, Deolali, Nashik, Indian Army, for the supply of Made-in-India Standalone VR Drone Training Simulators. The order has been placed under the Emergency Powers Revenue (EP) 2025 mandate, marking a significant milestone in India's drive toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology.

Under the contract, Enord will deliver 700+ VR drone simulators to Category-A establishments of the Indian Army, spanning 19 units across the country. The deployment will be carried out in three phases, with full completion targeted by Q2 2026, enabling rapid and scalable enhancement of drone training infrastructure.

The simulators are designed to offer high-fidelity, immersive training for military drone operators without reliance on live UAVs. The system supports FPV flying, ISR mission rehearsal, emergency response drills, and complex tactical scenarios, significantly reducing operational risk, cost, and equipment wear while accelerating pilot readiness.

The award follows an extensive evaluation and qualification process, including field trials, detailed performance assessments, and strict country-of-origin compliance checks. These audits underscore the Army's focus on secure, indigenous supply chains.

Commenting on the achievement, Muhammad Anas, Co-Founder and CEO of Enord, said:

"This contract is a decisive vote of confidence in young Indian entrepreneurs and in indigenous defence technology. It proves that Indian-built systems can meet and exceed the operational expectations of our armed forces. Guided by our vision of 'Creating Ease,' we are committed to delivering this project on schedule and building a long-term partnership with the Indian Army."

Founded on January 29, 2021, Enord emerged from leading incubators across IITs, IIITs, and IIMs. The company focuses on developing intelligent, autonomous drone and simulation systems that go beyond conventional GPS-based navigation. Its proprietary AI Pilot™ architecture enables real-time perception and decision-making at the edge, allowing systems to operate effectively in GPS-denied and complex environments.

With this order, Enord strengthens its position as a key contributor to India's indigenous defence ecosystem, advancing self-reliance, skill development, and next-generation military training capabilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor