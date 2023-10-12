Ensuring Road Safety: Kotak General Insurance Offers Bike Insurance Covers for Two-Wheeler Owners in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Kotak General Insurance, a trusted name in the bike insurance world, is proud to announce its adherence to road safety by offering bike insurance covers for two-wheeler owners across India. With a focus on protecting both owners and their two-wheelers, they also provide satisfaction to every biker through their bike insurance covers in our country.

In a country like India where two-wheelers are not just a mode of transportation but also a way of life, ensuring their safety and security on the road is the most important thing that needs to be focused on. India has one of the highest rates of road traffic accidents globally according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with a significant number involving two-wheelers. It's against this backdrop that Kotak General Insurance is taking proactive steps to protect riders and their bikes.

Key features of kotak general insurance's bike insurance:

Bike insurance offers top-notch features which provide multiple benefits to cater to your varied two-wheeler insurance policy needs.

* Cashless servicing

With a tie-up of more than 4000+ cashless garages network, Kotak General Insurance provides its customers access to cashless servicing across India. Just take your vehicle to the nearest network garage for repair and your Kotak Bike Insurance will take care of the expenses incurred.

* No-claim bonus discounts and entitlements

One can avail discount at the time of payment of the renewal premium. This discount is usually referred to as a no-claim bonus, which is an additional bonus which can be availed by the policyholder for every claim-free policy year. The discount is usually around 20% in the initial year and can go a maximum of up to 50% for the next 5 consecutive claim years. No claim bonus is also transferable and can be transferred even if you buy a new vehicle.

* Premium discounts

Voluntary deductible and anti-theft device discounts are offered by Kotak General Insurance on insurance premiums. Volunteer deductible is a deductible limit selected by the policyholder to pay a part of the claim from their pocket during the time of raising a claim. Opting for a voluntary deductible can provide you with an additional premium discount. One can get an additional discount if the anti-theft device is installed in your vehicle as approved by the Automobile Research Association of India.

Speaking about kotak general insurance's, bike insurance covers

Awareness and education to bikers about safe driving highlights the dedication to road safety which Kotak General Insurance through their bike insurance covers. By targeting to promote responsible riding and reduce the number of road accidents involving two-wheelers, kotak general insurance assures to make a positive impact on the lives of two-wheeler owners across India.

Kotak General Insurance has always been at the forefront of providing the best possible bike insurance covers. They are consistently working on improving their products and services to better serve the evolving needs of their policyholders.

