Enterprises will unlock new value with ONDC, says Manoj Gupta of Plotch

New Delhi [India], August 18: With the race for ONDC enablement heating up, one of the most promising tech companies, Plotch.ai is leading the pack to help enterprises join the ONDC network with its innovative suite of technology products.

The ONDC network is unique and limitless. One of India’s biggest tech mavens, Nandan Nilekani has time and again said that ONDC will create a new class of e-commerce users and benefit India on the whole by enlisting people who didn't think of e-commerce earlier.

Manoj Gupta’s Plotch is in the business of onboarding enterprises atop the ONDC network. He says, “ONDC aims to enable seamless commerce between 500m customers on one side and 100m SMEs on another side using a democratic network and in the process take 7% e-retail to 70% and 1% b2b to 25% b2b. It is on the path to creating a behemoth trillion dollar commerce network which no doubt is going to be the 8th wonder of the world. We at Plotch are the fastest ‘go to market’ solution provider for ONDC.In fact we made Bluestar live on ONDC Network in just 12 days.”

Plotch.ai recently raised its pre-seed funding led by Antler India, which in turn has launched India’s first venture platform dedicated to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in partnership with Nandan Nilekani and others.

This is a smart move; if ONDC’s potential is to be unlocked, large and mid scale enterprises need to join its network seamlessly and at a large velocity so that they can bring large traffic and supply on to the network. Plotch is building this ONDC rail infrastructure. It offers comprehensive bundled solutions for large enterprises; so that they need minimal tech intervention from their end. In a historic first, Plotch.ai also completed ONDC’s first ever network payment transition using its own payment solution Nodepay, developed jointly with IDFC First Bank. Unlike customer payments which are done to buy a product or service using a payment gateway like Razorpay, this was a network payment,the first one to happen using the RSP ( reconciliation service provider) framework of ONDC which is going to be soon made mandatory for all network payments going forward.

This too will remain a landmark memory for ONDC, on its path to clocking a billion network transactions per day in the near future.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor