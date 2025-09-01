ENTICE 2.0 Spotlights AI-Driven Clean Energy Solutions at GEAPP's Alliance in Action Convening

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 1: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) hosted its Alliance in Action Convening on 29 August 2025 at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, innovators, and DISCOMs to advance India's clean energy transition. The event featured the announcement and felicitation of the winners of the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE) 2.0, along with the signing of MoUs to scale winning solutions and unlock catalytic capital for clean-tech innovation.

GEAPP also announced the launch of the Digitalization of Utilities for Energy Transition (DUET) program with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), to be piloted at two substations in Delhi.

ENTICE, GEAPP's flagship India program, addresses the funding gap faced by clean-tech innovators by providing grants, mentorship, and market access. The second edition focused on two problem statements:

- Developing AI tools to analyze behind-the-meter (BTM) energy consumption patterns and create digital twins of appliances.

- Using AI to analyze smart meter data, identify large-scale flexible assets, and detect inefficiencies in industrial energy use.

By partnering with distribution companies like Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and BRPL, ENTICE provides startups access to real-world data and pilot opportunities, bridging the gap between innovation and deployment.

The winning solutions to the first problem statements were Enlog and Flock Energy. Enlog delivers autonomous energy intelligence via a compact, patented plug-and-play loT device + Al. It cuts electricity use and improves appliance-life without manual effort. Flock Energy uses a modular, Al-powered platform to disaggregate smart meter data into appliance-level insights, tailored for India's 15/30-minute intervals.

Trillectric and Faclon Labs were announced winners for the second problem statement. Trillectric offers a modular system that analyzes smart meter data to flag inefficiencies and flexibility using standardized, structured data. Its lightweight architecture emphasizes usability and integration-readiness, making it ideal for rapid industrial deployment. Faclon Labs uniquely integrates Al, Big Data, and energy systems to optimize consumption. With 400+ projects executed across India and tens of thousands of energy meters digitized, Faclon's Al tools enable real-time diagnostics, anomaly detection, and demand forecasting.

To accelerate deployment of these solutions, investment partners AWE Funds, Synapses, Theia Ventures, ZeCa Capital, Spectrum Impact, and Ankur Capital signed MoUs pledging funding support and implementation assistance, subject to due diligence.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC felicitated the winners and remarked, "Innovation thrives when diverse minds come together to challenge conventions and co-create solutions. The Alliance in Action event demonstrates how constructive disruptors can address some of our toughest energy challenges, turning today's problems into tomorrow's possibilities."

Woochong Um, CEO, GEAPP, added, "India's strides in clean energy show how innovation and strong policy support can drive transformation. The urgency of the climate challenge demands collaborative action, where governments, businesses, civil society, and philanthropy come together to unlock capital, deploy solutions, and share knowledge at scale. India's example offers both inspiration and practical models for the Global South to accelerate an equitable and inclusive transition."

The convening also featured a fireside chat with Ashish Khanna (DG, International Solar Alliance), Woochong Um (CEO, GEAPP), and Saurabh Kumar (VP - India, GEAPP) on the role of the Multi Donor Trust Fund, which aims to mobilize funds for high-impact solar projects. A panel discussion on 'Economic Development through Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE)' followed, moderated by Samit Mitra, Managing Director, Country Delivery - India, GEAPP.

Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India, GEAPP, noted, "India's journey towards a sustainable and energy-independent future is an alliance-driven mission. Initiatives like ENTICE provide a collaborative platform for innovators to scale the climate-tech solutions needed to build a smarter, more resilient grid."

Building on this momentum, GEAPP will soon launch ENTICE 3.0, which will expand focus on deep tech innovation, grid resilience, and digitalization-driven energy efficiency, further advancing India's renewable energy transition.

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments in emerging and developed economies, and technology, policy, and financing partners. Our common mission is to enable LMIC's shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth, while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade. As an alliance, we aim to reduce four gigatons of future carbon emissions, expand clean energy access to one billion people, and enable 150 million new jobs. With philanthropic partners, IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, GEAPP works to build the enabling environment, capacity, and market conditions for private sector solutions, catalyze new business models through innovation and entrepreneurship, and deploy high-risk capital to encourage private sector solutions and assist just transition solutions.

