Entity One: The Powerhouse Behind ‘Nikita Roy’s’ Successful Brand Partnerships

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Limited, a premier Brand Management Agency, has once again showcased its expertise in brand collaborations by generating over six crores in media value for the highly anticipated Hindi feature film “Nikita Roy,” starring the talented Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal. Renowned for its proficiency across various sectors, particularly in Public Relations within the education, real estate and hospitality industries, Entity One's Social Media Management team has successfully partnered with over 20 corporate brands, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field. By leveraging its extensive network of corporate contacts, Entity One effectively extends brand collaborations to various films, creating a mutually beneficial scenario for both Brands and Movie Producers.

Initially slated for release on June 27, “Nikita Roy” was rescheduled to July 18. Despite this delay, Entity One's strategic brand associations proved invaluable, ensuring that the film remained a hot topic in the media landscape. The agency was already engaged as the Marketing Support Partner, adeptly managing brand collaborations that thrived even with the film's three-week postponement.

Among the prominent partnerships, NDTV delivered a comprehensive promotional package that included its leading channels, such as NDTV Profit and NDTV News. This collaboration featured multiple L-bands and Aston bands, along with over 20 daily spots dedicated to promoting the film. Hathway and Den Movies, the largest cable network in India, showcased the film's trailer prominently on their homepage, enhancing visibility through L-bands, Aston bands, and top banners during programming.

Abibus, another key player in the media landscape, facilitated banner placements across major news portals, including Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar, significantly amplifying the film's marketing visibility. The entire brand collaboration was executed on a barter basis, with the only exchange being video bytes featuring Sonakshi Sinha, resulting in a win-win scenario for both the film's producers, Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani.

Nicky Bhagnani expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “After postponing our film from June 27, we needed robust brand support. Aligning with brands that resonate with our film's values was a considerable challenge, but Entity One successfully facilitated this. We are thrilled with the visibility this association has generated for ‘Nikita Roy.'”

Despite facing stiff competition from major releases, “Nikita Roy” is performing admirably at the box office, thanks to its compelling script and the outstanding performances of its cast. Girish Wankhede, Founder and CEO of Entity One ESPL, who has played a pivotal role in positioning Entity One as a leader in brand collaborations, shared his excitement about the film's collaboration success. “Our extensive experience in Brand Management enables us to seamlessly connect brands with films, making the collaboration process more effective. We have been passionate about film branding since my days at PVR Pictures, where we successfully brought together numerous brands for films like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street' and ‘The Expendables 2.' Recently, we collaborated with major projects such as Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Vettaiyan-The Hunter' and the Marathi film ‘26 November,' and we are in the process of onboarding additional brands like Ixigo, Travelport, Lords Hospitality, Yatra and Explurger.”

Entity One continues to carve a niche in the industry by enhancing the marketing presence of films through strategic brand partnerships, media buying, Public Relations, and Social Media Management. Currently, the agency is actively engaged in six upcoming films, proudly maintaining its association with Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Productions and the star-studded cast of “Nikita Roy.”

