Entrepreneur and social activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary bestowed with the Zee National Achievers Award 2022

From being an achiever to being undisputed, some brilliant minds are working tirelessly to reshape the nation's future. One such social changemaker is Inflector India Co-founder and Save Earth Activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Zee National Achiever's Award 2022 under Social Change Maker category at a gala ceremony held at the Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram on July 28, 2022.

Renowned actor Shekhar Suman presented the award to Dr Sandeep Choudhary at the Zee National Achievers' Awards 2022 event. Conceptualised by Zeedigital, the most prominent digital network in India, in collaboration with LIC India, the awards were held to recognise some of the most extraordinary innovators. They work, advocate and volunteer for a better tomorrow with their intellect, grit and path-breaking performance.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities and leaders from all walks of life, including the likes of Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, MP Manoj Tewari, Singer Malini Awasthi, etc. The award was given to achievers in the field of FMCG, Startups, Auto, Retail, Real estate, Hospitality, Fashion, Jewellery, Healthcare, E-commerce, etc., TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani hosted the scintillating night that also witnessed a fun-filled performance by ace comedian Neeti Palta.

Dr Choudhary, the co-founder of the YesWorld community that works on green technology and save earth projects, is on a mission to save mother earth from the challenges of global warming. His commitment to finding solutions that will work towards nurturing the environment is unmatched.

Sharing his concern on the threats of global warming, Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who happens to be the Promoter of Inflector India ltd- a heat barrier technology firm, said, "Effect of solar heat entering our homes can encourage carbon footprints in our daily life which can be dangerous to life and health. The Effect can be reduced by 75-80 per cent by installing the miracle product 'Inflectors' in windows. Moreover, during winter, the inflector will take a reversible role. They will help in keeping the indoors warm by absorbing sunlight. Again, energy use can be curbed to lower carbon emissions."

Initially designed by NASA in astronauts' spacesuits in 1960, the Inflector is a solar heat barrier that was brought to commercial use in the 1990s, and now the product is being used worldwide. The long-lasting product has a lifespan of about 25 years, and many companies like Inflector India are making them available at suggestively affordable rates in our country than companies in other countries. The innovative business and social activists encourage the broader adoption of inflectors to negate the threats of solar heat.

Born and raised in a village in Rajasthan, Sandeep has a background in IT and real estate. He also tried his hands in the film industry and financial market but found relief while working for his passion for this world's most important mission to save our planet Earth. Recently he has been accredited with a doctorate by an American university. With many prestigious awards and accolades from both domestic and international forums in his kitty, Dr Sandeep was also a part of the Japan delegation 2016, headed by our respected PM Narendra Modi. Google and Facebook invited the environmentalist in 2017 to speak his mind on global warming.

