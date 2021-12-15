Entropik Tech receives the highest-level Security Audit SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications

Entropik Tech, the world leader in Emotion AI, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 (Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications, which verifies compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.

This achievement makes Entropik Tech the first and only company in the Emotion AI category to qualify for both certifications.

The audits affirm Entropik Tech's commitment towards information security practices, ensuring that policies, procedures, and operations meet and exceed the industry standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Since its inception, Entropik Tech has been focused on providing Emotion AI capabilities for brands across all sectors. The successful completion of the SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications is another example of the company's commitment to providing brands with advanced, innovative and secure technology. Obtaining these certifications attests that Entropik Tech is committed to protecting customer data and system resources against unauthorized access. This validation of security controls is crucial for customers who opt for our services.

"Earning a SOC 2 (Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications reinforces our ongoing commitment to our customers' security and privacy. Considering how security is a critical component in the AI industry, our customers feel confident that we are taking every step to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance," said Lava Kumar, CPO and Co-founder, Entropik Tech.

SOC 2 compliance

Entropik Tech's SOC 2 report verifies the presence of internal controls designed and implemented to meet the prerequisites for the security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. Providing a thorough review of how Entropik Tech's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, it showcases the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

SOC2 is a technical auditing process conducted by independent auditors who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place. To comply with SOC2, Entropik demonstrated it had established rigorous policies and procedures in accordance with the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability and confidentiality.

ISO 27001 certification

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) set up a specialized system for global standardization to deal with particular fields of technical activity. ISO 27001 provides prerequisites for information security management systems and is one of the most challenging of international standards with regards to ensuring data security.

ISO certification requires an enterprising approach to identifying risk, technical security control development to handle threats and a constant review of these respective controls' effectiveness. Entropik Tech was awarded the certification after an extensive evaluation and confirmation that the company meets this comprehensive, internationally recognized standard.

