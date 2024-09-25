EONMED Sets Sights on Becoming India's Largest Telemedicine and Microlab Leader with Strategic Expansion

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25: EONMED, a leader in telemedicine, transforming healthcare delivery in India with its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive range of services. EONMED is working on the expansion of Smart Clinics, a revolutionary digital healthcare setup that operates on a FOFO (Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated) model.

Designed to empower healthcare workers in rural India, these Smart Clinics connect patients from remote areas to doctors in cities, ensuring access to quality healthcare. Equipped with digital diagnostic equipment, Smart Clinics enhance the online consultation experience by giving patients a "physical touch" through real-time health data, improving the acceptance of telemedicine. Additionally, doctors receive more comprehensive information about patients' conditions, allowing for more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

In a major boost to its expansion plans, Areeza India strategy partners has announced an investment of 20% stake into EONMED at an undisclosed valuation. This strategic partnership is set to propel EONMED's ambitious plans to redefine diagnostics and telemedicine across India.

EONMED is also working in diagnostics offering a menu of 2300+ Pathology lab tests, EONMED is known for its fast and reliable report delivery, setting new standards in diagnostics. Operating in 8+ states with multiple microlabs and 1500+ e-clinics, the company has become a trusted healthcare partner across the nation. Its community-driven initiatives, such as preventive healthcare programs for Kanpur Police officials and Tata Steel's truck drivers, showcase EONMED's deep-rooted commitment to primary health care.

Market Potential

The Indian healthcare sector is projected to reach US$638 billion by 2025, driven by increasing demand for quality healthcare, telemedicine, and diagnostics services. As one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, it offers vast opportunities for companies like EONMED. With its innovative solutions and strategic expansion into underserved markets, EONMED is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this booming market. The company's focus on rural healthcare access through its Smart Clinics and microlabs gives it a unique advantage, addressing an urgent need for reliable and affordable healthcare in smaller towns and villages.

Sustainability and Social Impact

EONMED's expansion is not only about growth and profits but also about creating a meaningful social impact. By bringing quality healthcare to rural and underserved areas, EONMED is playing a pivotal role in improving health outcomes for millions of Indians who previously lacked access to reliable medical services. Its model empowers local healthcare workers, generates employment, and contributes to the sustainability of rural economies. For investors, this represents an opportunity to be part of a venture that is not only profitable but also contributing to the social good by addressing the healthcare gap in rural India.

With this investment, EONMED aims to fulfill its vision of establishing 5,000 telemedicine Smart Clinics and opening many more microlabs. As it works towards becoming the largest microlab and telemedicine provider in India, the company continues to leverage its COCO model, ensuring high-quality and accessible healthcare solutions. Thanks to its efficient business model, EONMED expects to achieve profitability within just three months of operation in new locations. The partnership with Areeza India is set to accelerate these plans, providing both the capital and strategic expertise necessary to scale rapidly.

EONMED's dedication to revolutionizing healthcare through diagnostics and telemedicine is reshaping the industry, bringing affordable and accessible healthcare to millions. With a strong focus on growth and innovation, the recent investment from Areeza India marks the beginning of a transformative journey for the company. As EONMED expands its network of clinics and microlabs across India, it is poised to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, making quality care available to even the most underserved regions. The future of healthcare in India is being redefined by EONMED's bold vision and relentless pursuit of excellence.

