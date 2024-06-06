EPFO New Rule: EPF Eases Claim Settlement Rules, Here are New Updates

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed the rules for the settlement of claims in some cases. According to the EPFO circular, EPFO members are not required to provide certified bank passbooks or photos of cheque leaves. At present, it is necessary to provide a photo of the checkbook to claim from EPF. But it won't be needed anymore and other methods will be used to verify the claim.

Online Bank KYC Verification: KYC information will be checked directly by your bank or National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

2. Employer Verification by DSC: Your employer can use a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) to verify your bank account information.

3. Verification of seeded Aadhaar number: UIDAI will verify your bank's Aadhaar number. This will speed up the online claim settlement process and reduce the number of claims rejected as online claim verification will be submitted without a bank passbook or cheque leaf photo.



Eligibility rules were also set



Bank Data Validation: If your bank information has been verified earlier through KYC or any other method, then you do not need to submit any documents.

Claim Amount: This exemption can apply to claims that are less than a certain limit.

How to claim online?