Chandrababu Naidu and Former TDP MP's Companies Hit Upper Circuit, Investors Gain Big

Heritage Foods Ltd and Amara Raja Energy Limited (Amara Raja Energy) have been doing the rounds in the stock market for the past few days. Both companies have direct links with Chandrababu Naidu, a key ally of the NDA. Shares of Heritage Foods Ltd hit another 10 percent upper circuit today. The company's share price has risen 89% over the past month.



Upper Circuit again today



The share price of Heritage Foods touched a high of Rs 601.15 after an upper circuit of 10 percent today. This is the company's highest level in 52 weeks. The company's share price has gained 33% in the last three trading sessions. The company's share price rose 55% in 10 days. On Monday, the company's shares were up 20 percent. After which the circuit was changed in BSE.



Chandrababu Naidu's company



The Heritage Group was founded by Chandrababu Naidu in 1992. The company currently has three businesses. The company operates in the dairy, retail, and agricultural sectors. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is the promoter of the company. As of March, the promoters hold a 41.30 percent stake in Heritage Foods. Chandrababu Naidu's wife has the biggest stake. As of March 2024, she holds a 24.37 percent stake in the company.



This stock is up 32 percent



As for Amara Raja, the company's stock has risen 32% in two days. The company's stock rose 9 percent to a high of Rs 1,332.75 today. The stock also hit a 52-week high on the BSE. Amara Raja MD Jayadev Galla is a former TDP MP.



(Note: This contains only information about the stock's performance; this is not investment advice; it is necessary to consult experts or experts in the field before making any kind of investment.)