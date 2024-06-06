Telangana Car Accident Video: Signal Jump Leads to Collision Between Two Vehicles in Secunderabad

A dramatic CCTV footage surfacing on social media websites looks like a scene from an action movie. A high-speed signal jump near Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Telangana's Secunderabad district resulted in a serious accident on Thursday morning, June 6.

The accident occurred when a car jumped the signal at Secunderabad Club and collided with another car. The impact caused one of the cars to overturn multiple times. However, the driver and other passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Watch a Dramatic Video

#Secunderabad- A CCTV camera captured a collision between two cars at Secunderabad club.



Information about the condition of the driver is awaited. pic.twitter.com/0pz5RKi0GN — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) June 6, 2024

A viral CCTV video revealed that the car attempted to rush and jump the signal. The accident damaged both vehicles. According to the reports, police have registered a case for rash driving and breaking a signal. Further investigation is underway.