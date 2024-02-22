Equence Welcomes Kishore Menon as New Head of Sales for India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Equence Technologies Private Limited, a leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider specializing in conversation and customer engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kishore Menon as the Head of Sales for India.

With a distinguished 25-year career in sales and marketing across the Telecom and FMCG sectors, Kishore brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Equence.

Before joining Equence, Kishore served as the Enterprise Lead for Wireless Business at Bharti Airtel, and has held key leadership positions at Loop Mobile, Tata Teleservices, BPL Mobile, General Mills, Joyco-Wrigley's, and Reynolds. His extensive background in the Telecom sector, where he spent over 16 years, coupled with 9 years in FMCG, positions him as an invaluable asset to Equence's ambitious growth plans.

On his appointment, Kishore Menon expressed his enthusiasm about joining Equence and his commitment to the company's success. "I am excited to be a part of Equence Technologies, a company that stands out for its customer-centric approach and excellence in service. The CPaaS segment is incredibly dynamic, and I look forward to contributing to Equence's journey towards becoming a market leader, delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Equence Technologies has established itself as a pioneer in the mobile ecosystem over the last eight years, offering innovative mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises across India. With a strong foothold in the BFSI sector, Equence is rapidly expanding its services to the international market. The company's recent foray into WhatsApp AI Chatbot and WhatsApp Business Communications services further underscores its commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the enterprise market.

Founded by Pushpendra Kumar and Shweta Kumar, Equence aims to bridge the communication gap in the mobile network for stakeholders. The company's leadership team, including CTO Pankaj Behera and COO Amber Jain, is dedicated to developing groundbreaking products that address the unique challenges faced by enterprises today.

"We are delighted to welcome Kishore Menon to the Equence family. His vast experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our sales efforts and enhancing our market presence in India and beyond," said Pushpendra Kumar, founder of Equence Technologies.

Equence's innovative approach to mobile communication solutions, including its recent initiatives for SMEs and hyperlocal businesses, highlights its commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge technology and services.

Equence Technologies Private Limited is an innovative leader in the CPaaS market, offering comprehensive communication, conversation, and customer engagement solutions. Based in Mumbai and Bangalore, India, Equence has been at the forefront of delivering SMS, Voice, RBM powers by Google and WhatsApp-based services to enterprises, including leading banks and e-commerce companies. With a focus on pioneering new solutions for the enterprise market, Equence is dedicated to enhancing connectivity and engagement across various industries.

