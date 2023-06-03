Erams Entertainment’s Meet Mr Chang bags The Best Anti-Racism Film at Film Affairs Award

New Delhi (India), June 3: Serial Entrepreneur and esteemed film producer Eram Faridi’s film Meet Mr Chang which brings alive the face of humanity during the phase of Covid, is one again making waves. This time, it won The Best Anti-Racism Film at the Film Affair Awards in Mumbai.

Produced by Eram Faridi under the banner Eram’s Entertainment, and directed by Ashwin Kaushik, Meet Mr hang, set in modern-day India through its protagonist Chang conveys how one can Heal the world with love, not hatred.

The function was attended by dignitaries, and Eram received the award at the hands of writer-director Fahad Samji. Receiving the award alongside here were Chien Ho Liao, who essayed the lead in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Meet Mr Chang, and Abhilash Chaudhary who will star in Eram Faridi’s forthcoming film Shaadibaaz.

“When we made Meet Mr Chang during Covid, we simply aimed at making a film with a heart. There was no intent other than to make a good product. But we realised with every fest that the audiences followed our emotions, and in this connection lies our true win,” concludes Eram Faridi.

