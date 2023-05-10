Escape Velocity (exclusive reseller of Sizmek by Amazon in India) partners with Vossle for Augmented Reality Ad units

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 10 (/PRNewswire): Vossle has announced its partnership with Escape Velocity Digital Private limited to become its Augmented Reality (AR) Advertisement partner. Escape Velocity is the exclusive reseller of Sizmek by Amazon in India and will integrate Vossle in the Sizmek platform to enable its AR ads offering.

Vossle's AI enabled Augmented Reality advertisement platform will be integrated in the Sizmek platform to offer highly engaging AR ads to advertisers and these will be available on all digital publishers available on the Sizmek platform.

Advertisements have seen an evolution over the past hundred years from text to images and now videos for the past so many years with increasing engagement across the three formats. However, the time is right for the next evolution of advertisements offering interaction to the viewer which is completely missing in the current formats mentioned. Vossle AR ads uses the power of artificial intelligence and augmented reality to bring the viewer and their surroundings inside the ad and overlay contextual virtual items that enthrall the viewer. All of this happens while the viewer is reading a news/article on the digital publication.

Vossle AR ads benefit the advertisers by achieving upto 7 times higher engagement from visitors and converts to higher click through rates (CTR). Moreover, these highly engaging campaigns have a potential to go viral.

Additionally, AR ads are beneficial to publishers as they can earn better revenues through higher cost per mille (CPM). As the audience retention and visitor stickiness is high on AR ads, this also increases the session duration achieving better search engine ranks and traffic for the publishers.

Escape Velocity CEO, Raghu Seelamsetty said, "Vossle has created a brilliant product that evolves the way users interact with a brand's digital ads. We are excited about this partnership and are confident it is a great opportunity for advertisers to engage customers by embracing immersive technologies and artificial intelligence."

"Sizmek by Amazon (SAS) is one of the largest players in the ad server space and we are excited to partner with them. Vossle AR ads with Sizmek platform will be a game changer in the advertising world," said Vossle Co-founder and CEO, Prafulla Mathur.

Sizmek by Amazon provides advertisers and agencies with solutions to create, distribute, measure, and optimize their messaging. These solutions include ad serving, creative authoring, analytics, and dynamic creative optimization solutions. Sizmek by Amazon helps advertisers to get the most out of their campaigns.

Vossle is an AI enabled NoCode SaaS platform to create web-based augmented reality (WebAR) which works on all devices (laptops and smartphones). It requires No-app downloads to experience world targets, games or face detection based try-ons using Vossle's core AR+AI engine. Vossle customers include corporates like Unilever, Tata, EmiratesNBD and thousands of creators across the globe.

