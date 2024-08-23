Essentia Series Augusta and Verena Hobs by Hafele #2

New Delhi [India] August 21: Experience the epitome of culinary excellence with the AUGUSTA AND VERENA BUILT-IN HOBS from the ESSENTIA SERIES. The AUGUSTA HOBS feature FULL BRASS BURNERS, ensuring superior heat distribution for precise cooking results. On the other hand, the VERENA HOBS boast of SEMI-BRASS BURNERS, offering a perfect balance of efficiency and elegance. Both hobs are equipped with cast iron pan supports, providing stability even for larger cookware. With the Flame Failure Safety Device (FFSD) and Electric Auto Ignition, cooking becomes not only effortless but also safe, giving you peace of mind while preparing your culinary masterpieces.

Designed to meet the diverse cooking needs of Indian households, the AUGUSTA and VERENA HOBS are available in 3-burner and 4-burner hob designs, providing flexibility and convenience for any culinary task. Their elegant black tempered glass top adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, elevating the aesthetic appeal of your cooking space. Whether you're simmering spices or stir-frying vegetables, these hobs offer the perfect blend of style and functionality, making every cooking experience a delight.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor