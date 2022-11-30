Estuary launches a range of unique 'Blending Waters' in India

Estuary, an Indian start-up has launched 'Blending Waters', a unique low-density range of toned waters in the country. These low-density waters have propriety TDS levels sculpted to complement the taste.

After the successful launch in the markets in Russia and the UK, Estuary decided to launch its range of toned waters in India. The company has embarked on the campaign by highlighting that all water does in fact have its own taste by targeting the regular water and pitching for a luxury replacement.

Estuary claims to have a unique seven-stage filtering process to precisely regulate the density of water while removing flavor pollutants, which is influenced by the mix of dissolved salts and minerals as well as micro-organic matter in each water sources. All this processing results in a water that's better suited as a mixer and blending agent.

A company spokesperson said, "With the product category being accepted by distributors abroad, Estuary has been turning its focus towards the more challenging domestic retail market in India,". "E-commerce portals in India only recently accepted the distinction between Estuary and other kinds of mixers, listing estuary as under the 'Blending Water' classification."

He added, "Besides the restaurants, cafes and hospitality segment, where Estuary always enjoyed niche demand, Estuary now retails at over 4000 physical stores across the country. Changing the behavior of the Indian consumer is no easy task. Blending water already becoming the norm at tasting sessions and award competitions."

