ET Young Industry Leaders: Acknowledging the Frontrunners

New Delhi [India], September 27: ET Young Industry Leaders Awards, an initiative by Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), honours the achievements of emerging entrepreneurs and professionals. This platform aims to identify and recognize exceptional leaders across various categories who have made remarkable advancements in their respective industries.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma & Dr Basu Eye Hospital, has dedicated his life to advancing Ayurvedic healthcare and building Jagat Pharma into a leading name in the industry. Behind him is a 42-year legacy and approximately 100 national and international awards.

Jagat Pharma's flagship product, Isotine Eye Drop, has endeavoured to transform the treatment of eye diseases such as cataract, myopia, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma and retinal diseases without the surgery. Recently they got the WHO GMP Certification.

The felicitation ceremony was held on September 4, 2024, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Sonu Sood, an Indian actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He is known for his performances as a negative lead in most of his films as well as for his humanitarian work.

Vansh Mehra, Director of Digisharks Communications and The Indian Alert. Specializing in digital marketing, branding, promotion, events, awards, digital PR, and election campaigns, Vansh Mehra offers expert solutions to amplify client presence and impact. Partner with him for innovative strategies that drive success and achieve outstanding results.

Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR is proud to have been a part of the ET Young Industry Leaders Award by OMS a division of Times Internet Ltd. (Times of India).

Methodology

i3RC has developed a comprehensive nominee assessment form and analytical framework to evaluate candidates for the ET Young Industry Leaders & ET Young Achievers Awards 2024 in New Delhi. The evaluation focuses on three main areas:

1. General Profile and Background

2. Work and Innovation

3. Contribution to Industry and Society

To ensure objectivity, nominees were evaluated through tools such as social media scans and feedback from colleagues, customers, or the public. Data from these sources was analysed to determine eligibility and suitability for the award.

Assessment Framework:

* Nomination Form: Nominees provide their basic profile and details about their work or business.

* Feedback Assessment: A random survey gathers feedback from a sample of 250 individuals, using a 10-point scale to evaluate the nominees.

This multi-step process ensures a fair and thorough evaluation of all candidates.

Note: Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named i3RC Insights Private Limited using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/group companies are not responsible/ liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

List of Awardees

* Aakash Patanjali of SJV Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Agritech Company

* Abhishek Goel of Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi - Excellence in the Field of Education

* Dr. Amar (Imtiyaz) Sahabuddin Mulla - Excellence in the Field of Legal Literature

* Aniruddh Anilkumar Agrawal of Airox Nigen Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Inspiring Businessman for Manufacturing and Supplying of Hydrogen Electrolyzers

* Ankush Tyagi of T&T Group - Emerging CEO of the Year

* Anshul Pandey of Vaans Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing Women's Hygiene Products

* Ashish Bhutani of Bhutani Infra - One of the Leading Developer of the Year

* Ashish Tulsian of Restroworks - Excellence in the Field of Technology

* Deven Chowdhary of Eppeltone Engineers Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing of Electronic Energy Meters and Smart Meters

* Devyani Jaipuria of RJ Corp - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

* Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

* Dinesh Yadav of Fine Acers - Excellence in Emerging Resort Developer

* Divya Prakash Choraria of Wattpower Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Green Energy Solutions

* Gaurev Kapur of RealBetter - Excellence in PropTech

* Glenn Gonsalves of RedSwitches - Inspiring Businessman of the Year in Bare Metal Cloud industry

* Hemant Bajaj of Precise Communications (Part of Altruist Group) - Excellence in Media Strategy and Client Success

* Himanshu Ratnoo of Cars24 - Emerging Leader in Auto Tech

* Hitesh Saini of Meesra Consulting Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Insurance Consulting

* Jasmine Mehta of MSCI - Emerging Business Leader in Sustainability

* Kalpana Shukla - Trailblazer in Fashion and Social Impact

* Karan Jain of HROne - Young Tech Entrepreneur

* Kartikay Agarwal of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida / Mathura - Excellence in the field of Entrepreneurship & Innovation

* Kashish Tyagi of Indo - American Chamber of Commerce - Dynamic Women of the Year

* Mehul Purohit of Multiphase Digital - Emerging Entrepreneur for Social Media Management Services

* Mohit Mittal of Reality Assistant - Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year - Real Estate

* Mukesh Sharma of Assurance Intl Limited - Inspiring Businessman of the Year

* Naveen Yadav and Raj Yadav of Navraj Group - Emerging Developer of the Year - Residential

* Nipun Gupta of Springfit Premium Mattresses - Excellence in Manufacturing and Exporting of Premium Mattresses

* Nishant Sinha of Bytelearn - Emerging StartUp of the Year

* Radhey Daggumalla of Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the Field of Residential Luxury Projects

* Ritesh Tiwari of Castler - Excellence in Escrow Banking Services

* Rohan Solomon of Synergy Group - Creative Entrepreneur of The Year

* Rohit Thapar of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth - Pioneer in Wealth Management and Private Banking

* Samriti Grover of Conversion Inc. - Excellence in Social Media Content Management

* Sanjay Kathuria, CFA of Profits First - Emerging Finance & Business Influencer & Coach

* Saarthak Gupta of Purple Martini Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Young Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Year

* Shikha Sareen of Moments by Kamal's & Festyn Group of Resorts - Excellence in the Field of Wedding and Banquet Management

* Shikhar Aggarwal of BLS International - Visionary Leader in Global Visa and Consular Services

* Shree Arun of Astro Arun Pandit - Excellence in Occult Science

* Shyamrup Roy Choudhury of True Habitat Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year

* Smriti Tandon of Salubrious Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Online Chikitsa Mitra) - Excellence in Healthcare Solutions

* Tarun Jain of Modern School Greater Noida - Excellence in the Field of Education

* Vaisakh Rajeevan of Prophaze - Emerging Tech Entrepreneur from India

* Vividh Gupta of Bal Bhavan Public School - Visionary Leader in the Field of Education

* Yatharth Tyagi of Yatharth Group of Hospitals - Excellence in Healthcare

