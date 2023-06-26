Etchcraft Emporium Redefines the Realms of Corporate Gifting with the Grand Opening of its Flagship Corporate Store

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 26: Etchcraft Emporium, India's pioneering brand in instant customization and engraving within 15 minutes, has unveiled its latest Corporate Store, located at the heart of Cyberpark Gurgaon, with an emphasis on personalized design and exceptional craftsmanship, the bootstrapped omnichannel enterprise specializing in premium customized jewellery and accessories aims to redefine & revolutionize the realms of corporate gifting through its innovative approach and unwavering dedication to superior craftsmanship.

The new store will serve as a one-stop destination for businesses seeking extraordinary and customized gifts to enhance their corporate relationships. The Corporate Store by Etchcraft Emporium is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experience. With a wide array of personalized and meticulously crafted products, the store offers corporate clients a unique opportunity to make a lasting impression on their valued stakeholders.

Etchcraft Emporium is embarking on its expansion journey in the Indian market in collaboration with Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT), a leader in retail franchising and start-up growth consulting. Through this partnership, BBFT is accelerating the overall expansion of Etchcraft's retail network in India.

Etchcraft Emporium is not just a brand; it is a story that resonates with belongingness and affection. mission is to provide individuals with the highest quality jewellery and timepieces that truly reflect their personality. Through our innovative engraving technology, we offer both mass customisation for corporates and instant customisation for individuals, making each accessory a unique reflection of its owner, said Raghav Bansal, Co-founder, Etchcraft Emporium.

We are thrilled to open our new corporate store in Gurgaon, said Vidhan Jain, Co-founder, Etchcraft Emporium. "Corporate gifting has traditionally been about making others feel special and appreciated. However, at Etchcraft Emporium, we believe that gifting is also about fostering a sense of belongingness, love, and affection. Gone are the days of boring coasters, bottles, and mugs. We introduce an exciting new way of corporate gifting through "customisation." This personalized touch not only boosts the wearer's confidence but also increases motivation and uplifts positivity in the workplace.

In the realm of office buildings and premises, our minds are often occupied by thoughts of clothing and F&B brands. However, Etchcraft Emporium is a brand that defies convention and stands out in a league of its own. With a fresh perspective on fashion, this unique brand has carved its own niche by specializing in the customization of wearable accessories, said Rohit Singh, Founder & CEO, Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT).

The hallmark of Etchcraft Emporium's Corporate Store lies in its unparalleled customization capabilities. Businesses can now imbue their gifts with a personal touch, incorporating company logos, names, and individualized messages, thus elevating the gifting experience to new heights. The store's expert artisans employ cutting-edge techniques to meticulously etch, engrave, or embroider each item, ensuring flawless execution and attention to detail.

What sets Etchcraft Emporium apart is the brand's commitment to providing a truly customised experience. The exquisite 22k gold plated jewellery echoes the customers' legacies while representing their unique personalities through minimal and relatable designs. Etchcraft take pride in its craftsmen, who undergo at least 120 hours of training before they can begin the intricate process of engraving. This ensures that each piece we create is of the highest quality and craftsmanship.

Etchcraft's Cyberpark Corporate store, empowers change, cultivates a positive working culture, and helps individuals see the best version of themselves. The brand firmly believes that "You represent You" and strive to create an environment of belongingness, confidence, and motivation for employees and individuals alike.

The grand opening of the Corporate Store by Etchcraft Emporium marks a new era in corporate gifting, where creativity and personalization combine to create truly exceptional gifts that reflect the uniqueness of each business. With its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction, Etchcraft Emporium is poised to become the go-to destination for businesses seeking unforgettable gifting experiences.

Commenced in 2019, Etchcraft Emporium is India's first brand to do instant customization and engraving in 15 minutes and offers a wide range of personalized premium accessories at an affordable price with a portfolio spanning 100+ products. The brand has taken the world by storm through its 'Detailed engraving', 3D printing technology & precision engraving. Etchcraft Emporium has pioneered high-quality premium personalized accessories & timepieces and is set to glam up metal as the true staple and offers a varied collection of affordable personalized accessories in thousands of chic designs. "Top to Bottom or Bottom to Top, Etchcraft cover it all."

Building Brands for Tomorrow (BBFT) is an end-to-end leading franchise & growth-bolstering consultancy that places a strong emphasis on assisting founders in scaling their businesses. With the slogan "The entrepreneurs behind entrepreneurs," BBFT's primary objective is to enable businesses to reach their full potential by providing them with top-notch guidance and support. BBFT specializes in scaling businesses in the F&B and Retail industry, offering two primary services: Franchising and growth consulting. BBFT has established a reputation for aiding over 50 restaurants and 15+ retail brands in expanding their footprints through franchising, making them a reliable partner for restaurants and retail brands looking to scale.

