Eternal Robotics Wins Maruti Suzuki Innovation Challenge at T-Hub for Advanced Robotics Solution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: Eternal Robotics, a leading robotics and AI startup based in Hyderabad, has been declared the winner of the first prize at the prestigious Maruti Suzuki Day @ T-Hub, standing out among 160+ startups for its breakthrough industrial automation solution, Hypervise.

The event, hosted jointly by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and T-Hub, was a full-day innovation showcase spotlighting startups developing next-gen technologies across mobility, clean energy, AI, and smart manufacturing. Out of 160 applications, 15 startups were shortlisted to pitch live to senior leadership from Maruti Suzuki and T-Hub.

Eternal Robotics was awarded the top cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for its proprietary platform Hypervise, which leverages AI-driven machine vision and robotics to optimize manufacturing, inspection, and safety operations. The win also grants the startup direct access to Maruti Suzuki's flagship innovation programs, opening doors to pilots, co-development projects, and commercialization opportunities with India's automotive leader.

"This recognition by Maruti Suzuki and T-Hub is a milestone for us. It validates our belief that AI and robotics can accelerate India's transition to smarter, safer, and more efficient manufacturing," said Srikar Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO of Eternal Robotics. "We look forward to collaborating with Maruti Suzuki to take our innovations to scale and contribute to the future of Indian mobility."

A Landmark Platform for Startup-Enterprise Collaboration

The event featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer - Digital Enterprise, Information and Cybersecurity at Maruti Suzuki, who outlined the company's vision for mobility-led innovation. Kavikrut, CEO of T-Hub, emphasized the power of co-creation in building scalable, tech-led solutions for the Indian market.

The jury recognized Eternal Robotics for its real-world industrial use cases and product readiness. The startup's Hypervise platform aligns with key industry needs such as factory automation, predictive maintenance, and computer vision-driven quality control all areas of increasing focus for automakers.

Powering the Future of Smart Manufacturing

With this win, Eternal Robotics joins the select group of startups collaborating directly with Maruti Suzuki through its open innovation platforms, like:

-Maruti Suzuki Nurture

-Maruti Suzuki Accelerator

-Maruti Suzuki Mobility Challenge

-Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund

Eternal Robotics has already deployed Hypervise across multiple industrial environments, helping manufacturers improve productivity, enhance safety, and reduce defect rates.

To explore partnership or learn more, visit: eternalrobotics.com

