Etihad Airways orders 28 Boeing Aircraft worth USD 14.5 billion during Trump's Gulf Visit

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Etihad Airways has placed a major order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, according to a news report by Gulf News.

The announcement came during US President Donald Trump's visit to three Gulf countries, and is being seen as another significant boost for American companies.

The Gulf News said the order includes a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and the latest Boeing 777X jets. These aircraft will be powered by engines made by GE (General Electric) and will also come with a services package. The planes are expected to start joining Etihad's fleet from 2028 onwards.

Etihad Airways said the new aircraft will help improve its connectivity, efficiency, and the overall experience for passengers.

"Since 2023, the airline has steadily grown its fleet as part of a long-term strategy to double in size by 2030," the UAE airline said in a statement.

Etihad's CEO Antonoaldo Neves told Gulf News, "This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans.

The airline also mentioned that it is preparing a "detailed plan" to guide its operations and goals up to 2035.

"The additional Boeing aircraft will form part of that evolving roadmap, ensuring the airline is well-positioned to deliver extraordinary customer experiences and to remain financially self-sustainable," the statement added.

According to agency reports, the White House has confirmed that Boeing and GE will benefit from Etihad's USD 14.5 billion commitment for the aircraft deal.

The announcement also comes at a time when there is growing speculation about a potential IPO (initial public offering) by Etihad Airways. The airline's recent financial performance and ongoing efforts to improve its fleet and routes have reportedly strengthened its market position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor