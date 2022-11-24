Eurofins signs a Multiyear Collaboration with St. Josephs University, Bangalore to set up a State-of-the-Art Analytical Lab at the University

Eurofins India, represented by Neeraj Garg, Regional Director, South Asia and Middle East and St. Joseph's University, Bangalore, represented through Fr. Joy Rodrigues SJ, Secretary, Bangalore Jesuit Educational Society (BJES) in the presence of Rev. Dr Victor Lobo SJ, the Vice Chancellor of St. Josephs University, signed a multi-year collaboration to create a state-of-the-art analytical chemistry lab at St. Josephs University, Bangalore.

This collaboration paves the way for active partnership between Eurofins and the School of Chemical Science for providing hands-on experience to master's level students of St. Josephs University on the latest instrumentation for analytical chemistry such as HPLC, LCMSMS, GC, GCMS, ICPMS, etc. and making them industry ready by the time they graduate.

As part of this collaboration, Eurofins will support curriculum development in analytical chemistry and instrumentation, provide visiting faculty and offer paid internships and possibilities of full-time employment to the graduates of the University, at various Eurofins companies all over India.

Neeraj Garg, while signing the MOU said, "Eurofins in India, the Global leader in Testing across various industry segments, has a strong commitment to our Prime Minister's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. The company is working with industry to support Quality initiatives and R&D programs. Enhancing the academic rigour and providing hands-on experience to the scientific manpower of the country is a critical initiative that Eurofins is supporting as a part of its efforts." He added, "This collaboration is one such endeavour where we hope to help MSc students to be better trained and better ready for the work environment once they graduate and also help alleviate some of their concerns in finding the right job post-graduation. We hope that this model can be replicated in other parts with other leading academic institutions."

Fr. Joy Rodrigues SJ, commented, "The collaboration will help promote research in chemistry and other subjects, and will take forward the vision of innovation and creativity of St. Josephs University." He further added that "Through this partnership, we aim to address the needs of our community by providing better training and more options to our students as they graduate from our university."

