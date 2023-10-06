EuroKids unveils EUROTOTS to aid learning and development in toddlers

New Delhi (India), October 6: EuroKids, a pioneer in redefining early childhood education, is excited to announce the launch of its new program named Toddler Transition Program (TTP), also referred to as EUROTOTS. This unique learning and developmental program is meticulously designed to facilitate a seamless transition for toddlers from the comfort of their homes to the nurturing environment of EuroKids, fostering holistic growth and development.

EuroKids understands the significance of providing toddlers with a secure and consistent routine, especially when transitioning from home to a new setting. The Toddler Transition Program aims to seamlessly connect the familiar comforts of home with the exhilarating realm of early education, all while infusing the joy of learning into the journey of a growing child.

Based on the principle of helping children explore unlimited abilities and achieve essential life skills, the curriculum experts at EuroKids designed EUROTOTS for toddlers aged between 18 and 24 months. The program spans six months and will continue until March next year across all the EuroKids centres. It will run five days a week, encompassing 100 sessions, enhancing their interpersonal, social, linguistic, and intrapersonal skills.

As part of the program, every child will be provided individual care and attention in the presence of experienced and trained all-female staff with a teacher-to-child ratio of 1:6 and a dedicated support staff-to-child ratio of 1:6.

Announcing the launch of this Nationwide Program, KVS Seshasai, CEO of Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, “’Early childhood education and care play a pivotal role in shaping a child’s foundation, with 90% of brain development occurring before age 6. At EuroKids, we’re dedicated to nurturing young potential through innovation. This program marks a significant milestone, bridging the journey from home to the world of early education.”

EuroKids Preschool continues to be at the forefront of innovative early childhood education, empowering children to flourish and excel in a world of endless possibilities. The Toddler Transition Program is another stride towards EuroKid’s mission of fostering well-balanced, confident, and socially adept individuals.

For more information about the Toddler Transition Program and EuroKids Preschool, please visit www.eurokidsindia.com

About EuroKids Preschool:

EuroKids is recognised as India’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand, with over 21 years of experience, and has a presence in 350+ cities and three countries. The journey began in 2001 with two preschools. Since then, the group has consistently raised the bar for preschool education through its innovative and mindful curriculum – EUNOIA, which helps children grow holistically in a home-like environment. The foundational belief provides every child with a Flying Start, enabling excellent future success. Also, the EuroKids franchise model supports new entrepreneurs in the education sector to thrive and helps them set up their preschools.

The Group

EuroKids is part of Lighthouse Learning, one of India’s Leading Early Childhood K-12 Education groups. The group is committed to building a robust foundation for new-age skills in future generations with student-centered goals that align its network of over 1,200 Pre-Schools and 45 Schools. Lighthouse Learning Group delivers the joy of learning to over 150,000 children daily, empowers over 1,000 women entrepreneurs, and employs a talented workforce of over 10,000 across its offices and campuses.

