European Flour Fuels India's Growing Pizza Passion

New Delhi [India], October 1: Few foods have managed to capture the Indian imagination quite like pizza. Once considered a novelty reserved for five-star hotels and international chains, pizza today has become a true household favourite. From roadside stalls in Ahmedabad serving spicy fusion slices, to artisanal wood-fired ovens in Goa, and gourmet pizzerias in Mumbai and Delhithe love for pizza spans every corner of the country. Its adaptability is what makes it so popular: it can be indulgent or light, vegetarian or meaty, traditional or adventurous. Whether shared at festive gatherings, enjoyed during family movie nights, or ordered late into the night by college students, pizza has become a part of India's modern food story.

At the heart of this global phenomenon lies a simple truth: great pizza begins with great flour. The crust is the foundation, the canvas on which all toppings and flavours come alive. And increasingly, Indian chefs, bakers, and discerning home cooks are reaching for European soft wheat flour, the same flour trusted for centuries in the birthplace of pizzaItaly. Known for its purity, elasticity, and consistency, European flour helps create dough that is light yet sturdy, airy yet crisp, and always authentic. More than just an ingredient, it brings with it a heritage of milling expertise, strict EU quality standards, and a reputation for excellence that sets it apart from local atta or maida. In short, it is the ingredient that transforms a pizza from ordinary to extraordinary.

Why Indian Pizza Makers Choose European Flour

* Elasticity & Strength - essential for achieving the airy yet chewy crust of authentic Italian-style pizza

* Consistent Performance - dough that handles perfectly in both wood-fired ovens and modern kitchen ovens

* Strict EU Safety & Purity Standards - guaranteed quality and trust in every batch

* Centuries of Milling Expertise - the heritage of Italian pizzaiolos brought straight to Indian kitchens

Classic Neapolitan Pizza

A harmonious blend of tradition and technique, this recipe honours the simple elegance of Naples.

Ingredients:

* 1.6 kg type "00" flour

* 1 litre water

* 50g salt (added after combining flour and yeast)

* Yeast: 3g fresh brewer's yeast or 1g dried yeast

The "Three Commandments" of Neapolitan Dough:

Only four ingredients: flour, water, salt, yeast.

Proof for no less than 12-14 hours (or longer for better digestion), at a controlled temperature of 15-20°C with 70-80% humidity.

Bake exclusively in a wood-fired oven.

After the first fermentation (~4 hours), divide the dough into 10 portions (~250 g each), enough to make a 30 cm pizza each. Then proof for at least another 8 hoursthis slow maturation allows complex flour sugars to break down, enriching flavour and improving digestibility.

Method Highlights:

* Handle the dough gentlystretch from the centre outwards, keeping the centre thin (a few millimetres), while allowing the cornicione (crust) to stay airy and around 2 cm high.

* Bake in a blazing wood-fired oven (~450 °C) for just 60-90 seconds for that signature char and melt.

The outcome is the iconic Neapolitan pizzaa light, elastic crust with a tender, airy interior and a beautifully blistered cornicione. Each bite balances chew and crispness, delivering authentic flavour that transports you straight to Naples. Simple, digestible, and deeply satisfying, it's pizza in its purest and most celebrated form.

Impact of the "Pure Flour from Europe" Campaign

Launched in 2021 and now set for renewed outreach in 2025, the campaign is actively educating Indian chefs, bakers, importers, and media on the excellence of EU soft wheat flour. From product demonstrations to recipe development and awareness initiatives, it has played a crucial role in building recognition for Italian flour among Indian professionals and consumers alike. The steady rise in imports and the shift from generic or re-branded options to certified Italian productshighlights a broader transformation: India's food sector is evolving toward premium, health-focused, and origin-assured ingredients. Italian flour, with its combination of tradition, safety, and versatility, is well-positioned to meet that demand.

As part of its relaunch in India, the "Pure Flour from Europe" campaign will be participating in AAHAR- The International Food & Hospitality Fair, taking place in March 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will provide a platform to reconnect with the food trade, showcase the superior quality and versatility of European flour, and engage directly with chefs, bakers, importers, and food professionals across India.

