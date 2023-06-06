European Shoemaker AstorMueller Unveils a new bugatti Store in Delhi's Select CITYWALK Mall

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 6: AstorMueller, one of Europe's leading shoe-making companies, celebrated the grand opening of their highly anticipated bugatti store at Select CITYWALK Mall, Delhi. The presence of Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal, who embodies the essence of bugatti, added to the allure of this exclusive event.

With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to craftsmanship, the bugatti store stands as a testament to AstorMueller's dedication to the fine art of shoemaking. The store ushers in a new style and self-expression in Delhi's retail landscape and promises a world-class shopping experience for the city's discerning fashion enthusiasts.

The bugatti store provides a seamless shopping experience, showcasing a diverse range of trendsetting footwear and accessories for both men and women. From contemporary designs to exquisite craftsmanship, every pair of bugatti shoes tells a story of unmatched artistry and timeless sophistication, offering customers the perfect pair of shoes to express their individual style.

Since its establishment in Germany in 1928, AstorMueller has nurtured a rich legacy of shoemaking expertise. This time-honoured tradition has greatly benefited its brands such as bugatti, BAGATT and Daniel Hechter, enabling them to evolve as a symbol of ingenuity and style in the European market and beyond.

Over the years, bugatti has established a venerable reputation in the realm of high-fashion footwear. Staying true to its heritage, the newly launched store proudly showcases bugatti's latest collection of shoes, offering a versatile range of looks, including Casual, Athleisure, Sports and Formal styles that embody the multifaceted personality of the bugatti man.

Complementing this collection is the prestigious BAGATT brand, exclusively retailed within the store. A manifestation of Italian finesse and artistry, BAGATT is elevating the realm of women's footwear, with its array of iconic styles ranging from knee-high boots to exquisite heels, captivating sneakers to luxurious slip-ons.

"Both bugatti and BAGATT exemplify the fundamental principles of our pioneering design philosophy, representing the very essence and ethos of our brands. With meticulous attention to detail, we have crafted our products to cater to the diverse requirements of individuals who seek to express themselves through contemporary styles, complemented by the much-coveted European elegance," states Tim Muller, Chairman & Chief Design Mentor of AstorMueller.

"At AstorMueller, we are dedicated to a continuous pursuit of excellence, diligently honing our product offerings to mirror the distinct persona, individuality and refined tastes of our customers. Our Spring Summer 23 collection represents the best of European fashion trends, thoughtfully curated to meet the discerning demands of Indian consumers.

By launching the bugatti store at Select CITYWALK, Delhi, one of the finest shopping centres in India, we aim to forge a lasting connection with the capital city, fostering an enduring relationship with our customers in the region through our brands bugatti and BAGATT," adds Sandip Baksi, COO & Retail Head (India) of AstorMueller.

With origins dating back to 1928 in Germany, AstorMueller is a leading European shoe-making company renowned for generations of expertise in shoemaking and global production capabilities. With an international design team and development centres across Switzerland, Germany, Italy, and India, AstorMueller consistently creates and delivers high-quality, trendsetting shoes. The company retails bugatti, BAGATT and Daniel Hechter, across Europe and is rapidly expanding its presence in India.

For more information, please visit www.astormueller.com/en/, www.bugattishoes.in and www.bagatt.in

