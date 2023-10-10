EuroSchool Launches 3rd Campus in Dosti West County, Balkum, Thane (W)

NewsVoir

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools with a presence across six cities in India, today announced the launch of its 17th school in India. Located at Dosti West County in Balkum, the campus will be the third in Thane and fifth in Mumbai and will comprise tech-enabled classrooms, state-of-the-art facilities in sports and performing arts, a multi-purpose auditorium, fully equipped child-friendly and safe kids' play areas, Artificial intelligence (AI) Lab and other fully equipped science labs.

Located in Dosti West County at Balkum, Thane (W), this EuroSchool campus will offer parents and children access to a world of experiential learning opportunities in an environment that provides stimulating avenues for self-discovery.

Commenting on the launch of the new campus, Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "It is a proud moment for us as we launch our third campus in Thane. Our campus is designed to accommodate 3,500+ students - from preschool onwards and is affiliated with the Proposed CBSE Board. We are excited by the opportunity to offer the community of Balkum the transformative EuroSchool experience that prepares children for the 21st-century curriculum, multifaceted infrastructure, and highly experienced and passionate teachers. Every initiative at EuroSchool is designed to empower our children to explore their passions, unlock their full potential, and succeed in the limitless tomorrow."

"We are thrilled to unveil EuroSchool at Dosti West County which has been designed with a vision to nurture young minds and provide them with an environment conducive to holistic growth. We believe that education is the cornerstone of a thriving community, and we are proud to contribute to the educational landscape. This campus stands as a testament to our commitment to building not just structures, but also futures," says Mr Anuj Goradia and Ms Shraddha Goradia - Directors, Dosti Realty.

In addition to robotics, dance, and yoga, the EuroSchool Balkum, Thane (W) campus will offer the ASPIRE Program - which is a curation of multiple globally recognized programs that EuroSchoolers can choose from in sports, performing arts and sustainability. This is run in partnership with global institutions such as Barca Academy (football), Torrins, Helen O' Grady, NBA Basketball Academy etc. offers activities like yoga, robotics, dance and drama, music, sports, and specialized performing arts/languages. The campus will feature a swimming pool, cricket pitch, basketball court, football ground, and skating rink.

EuroSchool has a network of seventeen K-12 schools across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with over 26,000 students. EuroSchool blends its Balanced Schooling pedagogy with the Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience Methodology. EuroSchool is India's 1st network of Schools to receive the 'Safe School' certification from a global audit firm.

All EuroSchools are affiliated either to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE).

For more information, please visit www.euroschoolindia.com.

EuroSchool is part of LIGHTHOUSE LEARNING, one of India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education groups. Our group is committed to building a robust foundation & new-age skills in future generations with student-centred goals that align its network of over 1,400 Pre-Schools and 51 K-12 Schools. Lighthouse Learning Group delivers the joy of learning to over 1,75,000 children every day and employs a talented workforce of over 15,000 people across its offices and campuses.

For more information, please visit www.lighthouse-learning.com.

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn-sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 14 mn.sq.ft. across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, and Educational Institutes etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

For more information, please visit www.dostirealty.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor