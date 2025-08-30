Even rain could not stop the singing of praises of God – ‘Lal Bagh Ka Raja’ Ganpati Festival witnessed huge crowd of devotees

New Delhi [India], August 30: Despite heavy rains, the ten-day Ganpati Festival organised by Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust at Netaji Subhash Palace, Delhi, witnessed continuous crowd of devotees. Presenting an example of devotion and faith, thousands of devotees queued up to have darshan of ‘Bappa’.

Trust Chairman Shri Rakesh Bindal said, “We just start, but as long as Bappa wishes, his singing of praises continues unabated.” On today’s special occasion, renowned spiritual guru and religious narrator Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj enthralled the devotees present through his powerful discourses and stories. Aniruddhacharya Ji praised the idol of Ganpati Ji profusely and said, “This idol is extremely huge, beautiful and supernatural. My heart is filled with joy after coming here. The devotion and spirit of service of the devotees here has captivated my mind.

” The Vice Chairman of the organization, Shri Satyabhushan Jain informed that the devotees are participating in the Bhajan-Sankirtan with great concentration and devotion. He wished that “Ganpati Bappa should continue to shower his blessings on all of us. Bhajan Sandhya, Kirtan, Chaat Pakora and ultra-modern swings are the center of attraction for all children and women.

