Everise expands footprint in the Philippines with newest microsite in Isabela, Cauayan City

Cauayan City [Philippines], March 11: Everise, a leading customer experience company, today announced the opening of its newest Philippines site in Isabela, Cauayan City, marking the first time a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider has established operations in the province. The new office is part of Everise's plans to expand its global operational footprint through the strategic establishment of microsites, bringing workspaces closer to the rich talent pool residing in the local and provincial communities.

Located at Plaza Isabelle Building, Everise's newest microsite is designed to bring high-value customer service work in an award-winning culture and workplace to Isabela. With dynamic training facilities and collaborative meeting spaces, the microsite currently supports over 300 agents, with plans to grow and scale to over 1,000.

"Being pioneers in Isabela isn't just about expansion for us; it's about our unwavering dedication to bringing superior jobs, a stellar workplace, and a positive impact to the local community. This new microsite marks the latest addition to our right-shoring growth strategy, matching strong talent and geolocation benefits to deliver outstanding service experiences. Everise is here to transform lives, forge partnerships, and redefine customer experience, one interaction at a time," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

Everise brings its innovative hybrid Work-At-Home model to its Isabela site, increasing career opportunities for local talent. The new microsite offers a perfect blend of an award-winning workplace experience with the flexibility of a hybrid model. This blended approach is designed to enable Everise's employees to thrive in a workplace that promotes healthy work-life integration and a positive culture.

Since joining the community, Everise has had a positive community impact locally, establishing key partnerships with local government agencies and institutions, universities, and partners, as well as conducting community giving and support programs through its CSR initiative Everise Cares. These include the most recent activity of sponsoring solar power and audio/visual equipment to the Agta community and schools in Palanan.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to the local Cauayan City government for supporting us in becoming the first BPO to enter Isabela. We are excited to realize a vision that will benefit the city for years to come, by providing members of minority communities, such as Persons with Disabilities (PWD), with meaningful and gainful employment opportunities that are close to their homes," shared Kristine Bondoc, Senior Vice President, Operations, Everise Philippines.

Over the years, Everise continues to redefine the standards for great customer experience. The company enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees, as well as external customers. Everise has high Glassdoor ratings in the outsourcing industry - 4.8 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor Philippines. It has also attained a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including the HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, and a winner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards 2023.

Prospective applicants are welcome to visit the Everise Careers Page for more information on available positions and to apply online.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

