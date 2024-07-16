Everise launches EverAI Labs in partnership with GenAI industry experts Sharath Keshava and Dr Andrew Maas

PRNewswire

Palo Alto (California) [US], July 16: Everise today announced its partnership with Sharath Keshava, serial entrepreneur, to launch EverAI Labs. Aimed at transforming the complete agent journey and the US$400 billion customer experience industry, EverAI Labs will unveil its integrated agent desktop suite inbuilt with a custom speech AI stack for customer management centers.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the EverAI Labs team is comprised of researchers, speech scientists, machine learning engineers and customer experience industry experts. Dr. Andrew Maas, Founder, Pointable, and Instructor, Stanford University, has also joined as the EverAI Labs Chief Technology Officer. Uniting partners and stakeholders from academia, startups, tech, and capital markets, EverAI Labs aims to foster collaboration and innovation in the industry.

In the coming months, EverAI Labs will be launching products which map all customer experience agents' internal processes with every customer interaction, providing clients a single end-to-end integrated workflow charting the agent journey from point of hire throughout their employment.

This follows a successful beta-testing and deployment period at Everise, which has demonstrated notable early improvements in performance metrics such as customer satisfaction scores and operational productivity. With 20,000 agents servicing over 200,000 customer experiences annually in 32 languages across the globe, Everise is a leader in the healthcare services domain.

" EverAI Labs harnesses the power of emerging technologies such as AI, natural language processing, machine learning, cloud migration, and automation, to enable organizations to cut through the noise to the insights that truly matter. I am confident the work the team is producing at EverAI Labs has the potential to truly transform our industry and the customer experience as we currently know it," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

"Our goal at EverAI Labs will be to transform the customer experience industry through the delivery of secure, scalable, and user-friendly technology solutions to frontline agents. Our innovations are poised to streamline workflows and enhance agent performance, setting a new standard of excellence for the industry. We look forward to collaborating with partners to drive this change," shared Sharath Keshava, Founding Member of EverAI Labs and serial entrepreneur, having co-founded various startups including Sanas, Observe.AI, and Carya Venture Partners. He is also a Y Combinator alumnus, and an active angel investor in B2B SaaS startups focused on contact centers, infrastructure, and developer tools.

"I am thrilled to join EverAI Labs as Chief Technology Officer and be part of the charge to transform customer experience. We will seek to leverage AI and machine learning to address existing inefficiencies in customer experience management. EverAI Labs' suite of technology solutions will empower agents with real-time insights and automation, enhancing productivity and satisfaction levels for both agents and customers," shared Dr. Andrew Maas, Founder of Pointable and Instructor at Stanford University. Dr. Maas' work and research interests focus on data-centric deep learning for spoken and written language.

As EverAI Labs embarks on this journey of innovation and collaboration, the team extends an open invitation to all potential partners within the customer experience ecosystem to join hands with us in shaping the future of customer experience. Visit everailabs.com to learn more.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 20,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor