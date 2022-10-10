Evernal Group expands operation to Bangalore, aims for a pan-India presence with its comprehensive portfolio of real estate services

Evernal Group, one of India's leading comprehensive real-estate brands, has newly established its office in Bangalore to serve the Southern Indian region and offer its host of services in real estate, office space design, interior design and land sale & purchase. The brand is eyeing a pan-India expansion with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon Hyderabad and Chennai, in the near future.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the Evernal Group was established in the year 2017 as a partnership between Golam Ahamed Rosul and Toufique A Rasul with a vision to serve the Indian real estate industry categorically. It is recognised as a one-stop, broker solution shop for all real-estate necessities with utmost transparency, integrity, and accountability.

With a track record of over 8000 customers and 2000 successful land deals, the Evernal Group plans to continue offering its expertise along with an uncompromised commitment to service, collaborative partnerships, transparency, and mutual trust to customers, pan India. Further, the company has collaboration with Cat A developers such as Prestige Group, Brigade Group, Shapoorji Group, Tata Housing, Hiranandani Group, Siddha Group, PS Group, Merlin Group, Srijan Realty and many more.

Golam Ahamed Rosul, Founder & CEO, Evernal Group said, "We are immensely happy to begin our operations in Bangalore and establish our footprint in Southern India. Leveraging our expertise, we are looking forward to bring our quality services to the people of Karnataka and surrounding states. At Evernal Group, with over 40 real estate experts and swift turn around time, making real estate/property-related decision is relatively easy and well-guided. "

Evernal Group is involved in real estate activities with its own or leased property which includes services including sale, purchase, lease of land and property, interior designing, advisory, valuation etc. Also included are development and sale of land and cemetery lots, operating of apartment hotels and residential mobile home sites.

Known for understanding the necessities of clients and providing them with exact insights-driven results and choices, Evernal Group follows Communication, Transparency, Absolute Results, and Customer Care as their core values across their every operational activity. Also, apart from the above-mentioned real estate services, they have their own extraordinary interior designing team built with a vision to help customers in interior designing.

For more details, please visit -

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor