Everyday Relatability Meets Dependability: Rahul Dravid's MAK Lubricants Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: In the world of celebrity endorsements, the latest MAK Lubricants TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid stand out as a delightful surprise. Unlike most commercials, these sharp-edited, fun films feel more like mini-movies, showcasing everyday situations we all can relate to.

The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.

Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.

Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.

These TVCs are truly exceptional, not just for their clever wit and humour, but also for Rahul Dravid's remarkable comedic talent. What sets them apart even more is the remarkable range of characters portrayed, from the earnest husband and the puzzled scooter owner to the affable Sardarji. This diverse portrayal adds a layer of authenticity and relatability to the storytelling, making it all the more engaging and enjoyable.

P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."

S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."

Overall, these MAK Lubricants TVCs, featuring Rahul Dravid, do more than just market a product; they offer an engaging narrative that not only brings a smile to your face but also cultivates a deeper understanding of the significance of dependability when selecting engine oils for your vehicle.

Links to TVC's

TVC 1 - Bharat Petroleum - Aapki Gaadi Ka Mr. Dependable!

Link - youtu.be/6h0c3seflxA?si=9uSbluRaQsdRZT2d

TVC 2 - Bond between MAK Lubricants and Rahul Dravid - our Mr. Dependable | Scooter

Link - youtu.be/OBhE-ZHhPQI?si=5rCCqM0sWbwbxHUh

TVC 3 - Bond between MAK Lubricants and Rahul Dravid - our Mr. Dependable | Truck

Link - youtu.be/VzvaDlABhek?si=PMcxNShULRo1kv7H

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

