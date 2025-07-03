Evoltsoft Technologies Expands EV Charging Management Software to Power Global Electric Mobility Networks

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: The growing electric vehicle industry in India witnessed another milestone with Evoltsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.'s expansion announcement. The emerging leader in the industry has decided to extend its flagship EV Charging Management Software to sectors such as fleet management, commercial real estate, and hospitality. With its modular, white-label architecture, the platform offers seamless management of EV chargers across public and private networks.

Evoltsoft Technologies was founded in 2023 by Ankit Gupta, Rahul Vaishnav, Vansh Bhasin, Siddhant Shukla, and Kirankumar Panchal. The founders share a vision of enabling a smooth global transition to electric mobility, supported by sophisticated software. In less than a year, Evoltsoft's solution has been deployed in more than 28 countries, helping thousands of users with robust performance and high scalability.

Evoltsoft Technologies' OCPP-compliant, cloud-native platform allows Charge Point Operators (CPOs), eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs), and businesses to monitor charger status efficiently, automate billing workflows, and deliver real-time performance diagnostics. Users can access predictive maintenance, localized billing models, and seamless integration with leading payment gateways, ERP systems, and POS terminals.

Evoltsoft is committed to security and regulatory compliance, reflected in its ISO 27001 certification, which ensures the highest standards of data protection. It provides complete operational control combined with long-term profitability through flexible deployment models and either perpetual or subscription-based licenses.

"Evoltsoft was founded to empower industries and communities with clean, connected, and customer-centric EV charging solutions," the founding team said in a joint statement. "As the world increasingly shifts toward clean, green energy, Evoltsoft Technologies aims to make electric mobility more manageable and accessible across boundaries."

For more information, visit: https://www.evoltsoft.com

