Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event Convention

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5: Evoque 2025 - The Event Industry Convention opened today in Jaipur with grandeur, marking a new chapter for India's weddings and MICE industry. Organized by the Association of Event Entrepreneurs (AEE) in collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Department, the three-day convention (5-7 September) aims to position Rajasthan as a leading global destination for weddings and destination events.

The inaugural ceremony at Hotel Marriott Jaipur featured a Business Expo & B2B Meetings, followed by a vibrant sundowner at Rajasthan Polo Club and a regal gathering at Rambagh Palace, giving delegates a glimpse of Rajasthan's heritage hospitality.

Sameer Babel, President, AEE, said: "Evoque provides a common platform for leading event professionals to share ideas, strengthen partnerships, and create future-ready solutions."

Rajesh Jain, Secretary, AEE, added: "Evoque is not just an event, but a celebration of Rajasthan's timeless culture and modern infrastructure, positioning the state as a hub for weddings and MICE."

The event is supported by leading hotels and hospitality brands, ensuring a perfect blend of business and experiences.

Upcoming Highlights:

6 September: Business expo and networking at Marriott, followed by a grand evening at Jaigarh Fort, blending heritage with modern event design.

7 September: Business sessions and expo at Marriott, concluding with a farewell ceremony to pledge new collaborations and opportunities.

About Evoque 2025

With the theme "Designed to Inspire, Built to Evoque", the convention brings together wedding planners, corporates, event professionals, and hospitality leaders. More than just a convention, Evoque is a movement to strengthen Rajasthan's position as a global hub for weddings, MICE, and luxury celebrations by combining tradition with innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor