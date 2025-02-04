Ex-BharatPe CXO Ritesh Mohan Srivastava Joins Jindal Steel and Power as Chief AI Officer

New Delhi [India], February 04: Jindal Steel and Power has appointed Ritesh as its Chief AI Officer, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to AI-driven innovation in the manufacturing sector.

With a strong track record of leadership in data science and artificial intelligence, Ritesh will spearhead AI transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, safety, and sustainability. His vision is to integrate AI-powered solutions into core manufacturing processes, positioning Jindal Steel and Power at the forefront of technological advancements in the steel and power industry.

“I'm incredibly excited to lead the AI transformation at one of India's leading steel and power conglomerates. We are eager to collaborate with individuals, startups, and research institutions passionate about AI innovation in manufacturing. Let's work together to build a smarter, more sustainable future!”

Ritesh Mohan Srivastava

Ritesh brings extensive global experience in AI, data science, and analytics, having led high-performing teams across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Prior to joining Jindal Steel and Power, he served as Chief Data Officer at BharatPe, where he played a pivotal role in driving data-driven decision-making across multiple product teams. Before that, he held leadership positions at Novartis, where he managed large-scale AI/ML initiatives, as well as at Yatra and CarDekho, where he led advanced analytics and decision science teams.

Beyond corporate leadership, Ritesh has actively contributed to the AI and data science community as an advisory board member at IN44 Capital and a council member at AIM Leaders Council. His industry expertise has earned him accolades, including AI Changemaker of the Year and recognition as one of India's Top 50 Data Scientists.

