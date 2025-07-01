Ex-IMF official slams private sector quotas as ‘worst idea’; warns against LoP's push for affirmative action

New Delhi, July 1 Surjit Bhalla, a former Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka has sharply criticised the proposal to introduce caste-based reservations in the private sector, describing it as “one of the worst ideas out there.”

His remarks come amid intensifying political debate over, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s push to expand affirmative action beyond government employment. The former IMF official warned that mandating quotas in private enterprises could distort labour markets, deter investment, and undermine merit-based hiring.

“I hope the BJP doesn’t follow Rahul Gandhi’s lead on this,” he said, expressing concern that such a policy could have long-term consequences for India’s economic competitiveness.

LoP Rahul Gandhi has been vocal in demanding the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations and advocating for their extension to private institutions. He argues that with the public sector shrinking, affirmative action must evolve to ensure representation for marginalised communities in the country’s dominant employment sectors.

His stance is part of a broader campaign that includes support for a nationwide caste census to inform policy decisions.

While the BJP has not formally endorsed private sector quotas, its recent support for caste-based data collection has raised questions about a possible shift in its position.

The former IMF representative expressed surprise at this reversal, noting that the party had previously opposed caste enumeration on the grounds that it could deepen social divisions.

“Why the sudden switch?” he asked, urging journalists to scrutinise the political motivations behind the change.

Supporters of private sector reservations argue that such measures are necessary to ensure social mobility for disadvantaged groups.

Critics, however, caution that enforced quotas could lead to inefficiencies, legal disputes, and a chilling effect on entrepreneurship.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the next general elections, the debate over private sector reservations is emerging as a key flashpoint, one that pits calls for social justice against concerns over economic pragmatism

