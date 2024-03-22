Ex-PepsiCo CEO Advises Indian Students in US to be 'Watchful

Amid a string of tragic and concerning incidents involving Indian students in the U.S., former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi has advised them to be “watchful”, respect local laws and urged them to not engage in drugs or excessive drinking to ensure their safety and security in this country.

Ms. Nooyi, considered among the most powerful and influential business executives globally, issued an over 10-minute long video advising Indian students coming to the U.S. to stay safe and alert and to avoid activities that can land them in trouble. The video was posted on X by the Consulate General of India in New York on Thursday.

“The reason I'm recording this video is to talk to all of you, all you young people who are looking to come to the United States or are here already pursuing your studies, because I've been reading and listening to all the news about several examples of Indian students finding themselves in unfortunate situations,” Ms. Nooyi, 68, said in the video.

It's up to you to make sure you do what it takes to remain safe.…stay within the law, do not venture out into dark places alone at night, do not engage in drugs or excessive drinking please. All of these are just formulae for disaster,” she said.

Ms. Nooyi pleaded with the students coming to the U.S. to “choose your university and course carefully”. She added that coming to the U.S. to pursue higher education can be a “cultural sea change” for many because they are away from the comforts of their families, communities and ecosystems.

“So when you come to the United States, be very watchful in the initial months of your landing here, in terms of who you select as friends, the new habits you develop and how you cope with cultural changes because it’s very easy to get caught up with all the freedoms you have and think that you should experiment with everything. Be very, very careful.”

She noted that while Indian students are known for their hard work and success, there are also incidents of some youngsters experimenting with and eventually getting addicted to drugs such as Fentanyl.

“This is lethal. Let me repeat, this is lethal,” she said, adding that these are extremely harmful drugs impacting mental and physical health and will “definitely be detrimental to your career prospects here”