Excelia Business School enters the TOP 50 of the Financial Times Customized Executive Education 2023 world ranking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: The Financial Times published it’s Customized Executive Education World Ranking of Bespoke Continuing Education Courses on May 22, 2023. After entering the ranking in 2022 for the first time in its history, Excelia Business School has moved up 8 places and now features in the TOP 50 worldwide. This rise acknowledges both the development and the quality of the continuing education courses offered by the school.

Among the top 10 French schools of the 75 business schools included in this ranking, Excelia Business School features in 10th place among the French institutions listed.

The unique feature of this ranking is that the responses given by corporate clients are of paramount importance, accounting for 80% of the score.

This year, Excelia Business School has risen in all the different criteria used to assess its training courses, particularly in terms of the “follow-up’ offered post-training (35th place worldwide).

Customized programmes for the Indian market Excelia organizes custom-made programs for various companies in Europe and is looking forward to developing more modules for the Indian market. The school is known for its expertise in various topics, such as adapting the tourism and hospitality industries to the new traveller’s behaviours, supporting the ecological transition of corporate organisations, as well as designing impactful CSR policies across sectors.

“By entering the Top 50 of the world’s best training courses and consolidating their position as the 10th French school, Excelia’s continuing education courses have once again made a name for themselves in the prestigious Financial Times world ranking. This achievement highlights the relevance of Excelia’s range of training courses in supporting the major societal changes that all sectors and companies are currently experiencing. The range of courses has been tailored as closely as possible to the needs of companies and the core skills required for their development, enabling Excelia to achieve the highest national and international standards.” says Bruno Neil, CEO, Excelia

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French higher education groups. With a strong presence in its local regions and an international outlook, it comprises 4 schools: Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, Excelia Digital School, and Excelia Academy. It currently educates some 5,500 students and boasts an alumni network of 42,000 members. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO. TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

