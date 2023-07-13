Excelia Business School (France) announces the launch of a new academic partnership with NSB Academy in Bangalore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Excelia Business School (France) is proud to announce a new academic partnership with NSB Academy in Bangalore, starting from September 2023.

The collaboration of the two higher education institutions will be centered on a graduate bridging programme, where students start their studies in India, and complete them in France. Indian students having already graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from an Indian university are eligible. The programme was initiated by Dr Amitabh Anand, Associated Professor at Excelia Business School, originally from India. It includes 411 credit hours and its overall duration is 24 months.

The graduate bridging programme between Excelia Business School and NSB Academy is structured as follows: selected students will first attend a Pre-Master course at NSB Academy in Bangalore during one year. When they have successfully completed the Pre-Master course, they will have the opportunity to join Excelia’s Business School as part of the cohort of the MSc in International Business Management.

In France, the students will attend the classes in person, on Excelia’s historic campus in La Rochelle. La Rochelle is a beautiful city located 2.5 hours from Paris on the Atlantic coast, famous for its scenic landscapes, architectural heritage as well as dynamic economy.

Prof. Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School, said: “We are delighted at Excelia Business School to announce our new collaboration with NSB Academy in Bangalore. Academic partnerships represent a great way to develop strong ties with other countries and with India in particular. We are looking forward to hosting more Indian students on our campuses in France, in La Rochelle but also Tours and Paris. We want to see them grow academically and professionally within our MSc programmes and ready to meet with competence and values the professional challenges of our time!”

Dr.S.R.Sridharamurthy, President of NSB Academy, said: “I believe that our partnership with Excelia Business School will help students realize their dreams for international education and careers. Academic collaborations not only allow us to internationalize NSB Academy’s campus in Bangalore but also lead to many innovations among partner institutions, resulting in overall quality enhancement”

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, and Excelia Digital School. It currently educates some 5,500 students and boasts a network of 42,000 Alumni. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO -TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

