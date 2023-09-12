Exceller Books Celebrates Talents Across Various Disciplines

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 12: Global publisher Exceller Books, committed to fostering literary talents, have come with the prestigious International Excellence Award to recognize authors for their profound and enduring contributions to literature and academia.

In the Academic Writers category, Exceller Books honors eight exceptional authors: Ammani Kandru for A Short Text Book of Medical Microbiology, Dickson Kinoti Kibetu for his insightful book Masking Out Food Deserts in Agro-Pastoral Rural Tharaka Constituency, Dr Srigouri Kosuri for her ground-breaking research book Human Rights Dimension of Labour Rights In India, have landed this award. It also celebrates the brilliant authorship of Gouri Shankar Patnaik for Quality Assurance in Industries, Onia Orinate Peters for Step-by-Step Interpretation of Arterial Blood Gas for Student Nurses, R. Sivaraman, for a unique read, The Journey of Genius, Rishita Sanya for Korean Reading Practice for Beginners, and Ugochukwu Victor Ezeribe for The Art of Leadership.

Exceller Books takes pride in honouring exceptional authors under the category of Male Writers. Notable mentions include Hywel Richard Pinto for The Eternal Flame, Manojit Sarkar for The Life Quotes, Nisarg Buch for his enriching poem Vedhak Prasna in Nagar Setu, Prathamesh Malaikar for The 90's Kid: Diary of a Lost Generation, The Sacred Cow’s author Santana Babu, and Anandajit Goswami, the author of Lucy Aar Shei Trainti. In the category of Female Writers, Exceller Books has awarded Dr. Chinu Agrawal for her insightful article Are You Also a Victim of Goblin Mode? Know Whether You Are in Its Grip or Not, Hope West, the author of The Once Upon a Time of Now, Pallabi Sengupta for her fiction Kolonkini Radha, and R.S. Chaithanya for her work in various anthologies, including Scribbles & Papercuts. Under the category of Children Authors (Under 12), Ananya Vishwesh wins over mass attention with her Birds of Masinagudi and R. Varnisha with The Ancient Trail.

In the Category of Poets, the notable mentions are Arun Kunjunny for Merrored Poetry 101, Dr Nirmala Shivram Padmavat for Forty Shades: A Collection of Love Sonnets, Dr Sonali Pattnaik for When the Flowers Begin to Speak, Inam Hussain Mullick for The Magical Life of Inamorato, Mehzabeen Hussain for Midnight Moaning, Dr Kum Kum Ray for Shades of Resilience, Sanjiv Kumar Taggar for Cosmic Songs, and Shivani Shrivastva for She.

Under the category of Research-Based Writing, Exceller Books have awarded fifteen authors. The awardees include Dr Arnab Ghosh for his research on nano dimensional silica glass, Dr Chandraprakash Shivram Padmavat for his work on Biodiesel, Dr Md Siddique Hossain for his take on the role of technology in education, Km Anjana for her research on Amitav Ghosh’s novels, and Debabrata Bej for working on the topic of air pollution from vehicles. The Excellence Award also goes to Dr Cherry Kushwaha for Mini Encyclopedia of Proposals for National and International Reforms in Rememberance of 76 Years of Independence (Volume 1-3), Dr Sougrakpam Dharmen Singh, the author of Architecture of Manipur (Temples, Tombs and Ancient palaces), Dr Vanishree B K for his research on the effect of alum and herbal mouthrinses, Manika Das for her research on Food Technology and Nutrition, Peter James Kpolovie who aimed to Make Impossibility Possible, Pragati Vilas More, author of 21 Weapons To Roar Like Lion, Rishav Kar for his work on cancer theranostics, Srilekha Kaluvakunta who wrote Unique Thinking - Leading and Managing by Thoughts and Umar Farook A., the author of Azha Nadu. The co-authors of Research Methodology & Applications of SPSS in Social Science Research, Dr. P. Sundara Pandian, S. Muthulakshmi and Dr. T. Vijayakumar have also been awarded for their excellent work.

Every year, countless gifted authors miss the spotlight they deserve. Through such initiatives, Exceller Books continues to champion the creativity and diversity of authors worldwide.

