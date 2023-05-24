Excellon Software celebrates 3 years of successful partnership with Ather Energy for Dealer Network Management

PRNewswire

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Excellon Software, a leading dealer network management system (DMS) software solutions provider, is proud to announce its successful 3-year partnership with Ather Energy in implementing and supporting the DMS platform for their business operations.

Since Ather Energy adopted Excellon's DMS platform, the two companies have worked closely together to optimize Ather Energy's operations, streamline workflows, and increase efficiency across their dealership network. Additionally, Excellon Software integration with various systems enabled unified data architecture.

"We are thrilled to celebrate three years of a successful partnership with Ather Energy," said Vinod Tambi, Co-Founder & President, Excellon Software. "Our dealer management system was designed to help dealerships optimize their operations, and we are proud to have supported Ather Energy in achieving their goals."

Ather Energy, India's leading two-wheeler EV manufacturer, is renowned for their customer centric approach and high-quality products. Their partnership with Excellon Software has further enhanced their offerings and built a strong foundation for continued success.

"We appreciate Excellon's commitment to our partnership. The quick implementation and efficiency of their software solutions have proven helpful and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with them," said Swapnil Jain, CTO and Co-founder, Ather Energy.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Excellon Software remains committed to providing innovative and customized software solutions to its clients to help them achieve their business objectives and stay competitive.

Excellon Software with its award-winning software is recognized among the most innovative software product companies in India. The company's product portfolio includes complete dealer network management, sales & distribution management, and service management software. Excellon Software is a user-friendly, feature rich DMS platform used by thousands of users in over 13,000+ locations worldwide.

Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains, consisting of large blue-chip enterprises that run Excellon for their mission-critical business. Excellon's robust and proven platform processes the sale of One New Vehicle every 15 sec and services a vehicle every 5 seconds.

About Ather Energy

Ather Energy, India's first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni, Tarun Mehta, and Swapnil Jain. Backed by founders of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal & Binny Bansal, Hero MotoCorp, and Tiger Global. Ather Energy launched India's first truly intelligent electric scooter - The Ather 450 in 2018, followed by their flagship offering Ather 450X, in 2020 followed by the new Gen3 of the 450X in 2022. Ather has also installed a comprehensive public charging network, Ather Grid, designed and built in India. With 1300+ charging points across India, Ather Grid is one of the country's largest fast-charging networks for electric vehicles. Ather completed the Series E round of funding by signing investment agreements amounting to $128 million with NIIFL and Hero MotoCorp. The company's product line has won 37 awards in the design, automotive, and technology categories. With 58 Indian and international patent applications, 109 trademarks, and 118 Indian and International design registrations to its name, Ather Energy aims to provide consumers with the best possible ownership experience. Ather Energy currently operates in 87 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore, and Hubli.

